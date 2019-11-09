Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 12 EPL Table

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Leicester City continued their good form in Week 12 of the Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Arsenal, moving into second place in the standings.

The Foxes and Chelsea are tied on 26 points, five behind leaders Liverpool. The Reds and Manchester City will battle on Sunday in the most anticipated showdown of the season so far.

Here are Saturday's results:

Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

Burnley 3-0 West Ham

Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-2 Everton

Tottenham 1-1 Sheffield United

Leicester 2-0 Arsenal

The current Premier League standings:

Here are your winners and losers from Saturday's action.

Loser: Unai Emery

The Arsenal manager isn't the only one who stood out as a loser after Saturday's fixture at King Power Stadium―Alexandre Lacazette had a nightmare outing―and it's hard to ignore just how good Leicester have been this season. The Foxes could have easily made the winners column with their fifth straight win in all competitions.

But Emery is the standout, if only because the loss may have sealed his fate. His exit seems inevitable, especially with the international break on the horizon.

Fans have grown tired of the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss, and Arsenal-supporting comedian Jack Whitehall didn't hide his feelings regarding the Spaniard:

Unattractive football, poor tactical choices and a series of bad results leave the Gunners eight points out of the top four. It's time to pull the plug.

Winner: Christian Pulisic

Chelsea starlet Pulisic has now bagged five goals in three Premier League matches, answering the critics in the best way possible.

It wasn't too long ago that the summer arrival struggled to get in the team, and the Times' Henry Winter praised the former Borussia Dortmund man for his turnaround:

The 21-year-old did leave the pitch with what appeared to be a minor hip issue, but fortunately for the Blues, the international break should give him time to recover.

It was another productive day for Pulisic, who is quickly becoming one of the Premier League's brightest young stars.

Loser: Moise Kean

The same can't be said for Kean, another young forward who arrived in the summer with big expectations.

The Italian didn't even make the bench for Everton's win over Southampton, even though his athleticism would have made him a great matchup for the Saints defence, per Bleacher Report's Matt Jones:

Kean has yet to score a goal and is quickly falling out of favour. He has made just two Premier League starts for Everton and has now played just four minutes in the last four games. The Toffees have struggled for much of the season, and the 19-year-old's difficulty earning playing time isn't doing his development any good.

Winner: Chris Wilder

After spending over a decade outside the Premier League, the Blades were a popular pick as a relegation candidate going into the season. According to Transfermarkt, their squad is valued the lowest in the division at €91.45 million, over €30 million less than that of 19th-placed Norwich City.

And yet, after 12 matches, Sheffield United sit in fifth place. They have lost just three matches so far and have more than held their own against the top teams they have faced:

After yet another impressive performance away to Spurs, it's time to give Wilder the credit he deserves. The 52-year-old has turned the Blades into an organised unit that plays attractive football and gets results. If he was 10 years younger, he would likely be linked with several top jobs already, and if he keeps this up, those links will start to appear soon enough.