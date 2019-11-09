Video: Watch Damian Lillard Shred Kyrie Irving, Nets for Career-High 60 in Loss

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 9, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 8: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on November 8, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Like the recent SportsCenter commercial claims, it's always Dame Time, and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard confirmed that Friday as he dropped a career-high and franchise-record 60 points on the visiting Brooklyn Nets:

The Nets won 119-115 behind 34 points from Spencer Dinwiddie and 33 more from Kyrie Irving, but Lillard stole the show by drilling 19-of-33 field goals (7-of-16 from three-point range) and knocking down all 15 of his free throws. 

Lillard hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to reach 60 points and break his old career and franchise mark of 59, per Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Friday marked the first time two players had 50 or more points during the same slate of games in nearly 15 years, as Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell posted 52 in a 125-119 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves:

STATS also dropped these Lillard accomplishments:

Per the YES Network broadcast, Lillard's 60 matched ex-New York Knicks forward Bernard King's single-game record scoring mark against the Nets franchise. King's Knicks also lost to the then-New Jersey Nets on Christmas Day 1984.

Lillard, who is now averaging a league-high 33.3 points per game, scored 33 points over a 12-minute stretch from the 3:28 mark of the second quarter to the 3:32 mark in the third.

