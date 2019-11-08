Highlights: D'Angelo Russell Drops Career-High 52 in Warriors' Loss to T-Wolves

Highlights: D'Angelo Russell Drops Career-High 52 in Warriors' Loss to T-WolvesNovember 9, 2019
D'Angelo Russell provided a high amid a slew of lows for the Golden State Warriors.
The 23-year-old point guard scored a career-high 52 points in the Warriors' 125-119 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, shooting 19-of-37 from the field, including 7-of-17 from three-point range. He was one rebound shy of a double-double.
It marked his second game this season with at least 30 points and 23rd such game in his career, according to the Warriors. Russell scored 14 of his 52 points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, and he was the only Warrior to score in that span. He scored seven of the team's nine points in the extra period.
That Russell's 50-burger wasn't enough to lead Golden State to victory illustrated just how dire the team's situation is.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher reported starting point guard Stephen Curry could miss the remainder of the season while recovering from a broken hand suffered Oct. 30.
Three-time All-Star forward Draymond Green is also out with a torn ligament in his finger, while Klay Thompson is expected to be out until at least the All-Star break while recovering from a torn ACL suffered during last season's NBA Finals.
Russell, the 2015 second overall pick, was acquired by the Warriors in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets this summer that was sparked by Kevin Durant's decision to leave Golden State for Brooklyn in free agency.
Russell has since become much more important than the Warriors anticipated.
