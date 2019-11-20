Bulls News: Otto Porter Jr. Out at Least 2 More Weeks After MRI on Foot Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls announced Wednesday that forward Otto Porter Jr. will be reassessed in two weeks after an MRI revealed bone bruising in his injured left foot.

Porter has already missed five games this season. The 26-year-old sprained his left foot Nov. 6. On Nov. 8, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Bulls head coach Jim Boylen provided an update.

"It's a soft-tissue injury, so it's something that's difficult to put a timetable on," Boylen said. "That's about as easy as I could say. We're not exactly sure. I don't want to give you a definite timetable because it could be sooner or longer than maybe we see. I know that's vague and I'm sorry for that, but that's the kind of injury it is."

Porter this season has also had six stitches in his mouth and suffered a sprained left ankle, but he didn't miss any games.

He is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across nine games this season, including nine starts.

The Bulls acquired Porter in a trade with the Washington Wizards prior to the February deadline last season. The 2013 third overall pick played 15 games for Chicago before his season was cut short because of a strained shoulder.

Porter appeared in at least 74 games in each of the four seasons after his rookie campaign.

With Porter set to miss at least two more weeks of action, 2018 first-round pick Chandler Hutchison will likely continue to get starts at small forward, with Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky also figuring into the mix.

The 4-10 Bulls will face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, and the first game Porter could potentially return for based on the timeline provided is the Dec. 4 meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies.