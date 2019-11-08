Report: Jose Abreu, White Sox Discussing Long-Term Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox are considering holding onto first baseman Jose Abreu.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday that the club and three-time All-Star "have discussed a long-term deal."

"Abreu, 32, is facing a tough market for aging first basemen—and has a qualifying offer attached to him," Passan added. "Teams already are loath to go in big at that age and position. The [qualifying offer] could make it even tougher."

Abreu appeared in 159 games for the White Sox in 2019. The 2014 American League Rookie of the Year led the AL with 123 RBI and also posted 33 home runs on a .284/.330/.503 slash line.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.



