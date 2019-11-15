Vikings WR Adam Thielen Ruled out vs. Broncos Because of Hamstring Injury

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that wide receiver Adam Thielen will not play Sunday against the Denver Broncos due to a hamstring injury, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Thielen, 29, has been dealing with a hamstring injury ever since diving for a 25-yard touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

He left the field, did not return and was sidelined for Minnesota's Week 8 Thursday Night Football win over the Washington Redskins.

Thielen returned for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs but exited after suffering a hamstring aggravation following just seven offensive snaps. He missed Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys and is now set to miss his second consecutive games.

Thielen is one of the game's best underdog stories in recent memory, signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2013.

After one year on the practice squad and two largely riding the bench on the 53-man roster, Thielen broke out in 2016 with 69 passes for 967 yards and five touchdowns.

The wideout became a full-fledged star in 2017 with a 91-catch, 1,276-yard, four-touchdown campaign, helping lead the 13-3 Vikings to the NFC's No. 2 seed and an NFC championship berth.

His best individual line came last season with 113 receptions, 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns.

So far this season, Thielen has made 27 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.

In his absence, Stefon Diggs will be the team's No. 1 wideout. The talented ex-Maryland star has 41 catches, 759 yards and four touchdowns. Olabisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell will be quarterback Kirk Cousins' other top options at wide receiver.

At tight end, look for Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. to potentially see more targets as well.

Since Minnesota has its bye week following Sunday's game against Denver, sitting Thielen out will give him an extra week of recovery time ahead of the pivotal week 13 road game against the Seattle Seahawks.