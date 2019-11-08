LeBron James: Deion Sanders Would Be 'Perfect' Fit as FSU Head Coach

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Amid rumors that Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is a candidate for the vacant head coaching job at Florida State, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James threw his support behind Prime Time.

On the heels of NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reporting that Sanders is under consideration at his alma mater of FSU, LeBron tweeted the following:

The Seminoles are on the hunt for a new head coach after firing Willie Taggart on Sunday. Florida State was off to a 4-5 start under Taggart this season, and it went just 9-12 during Taggart's 21-game tenure.

Taggart was chosen as the replacement for Jimbo Fisher, who took the head coaching job at Texas A&M. He was unable to build on the strong foundation laid by Fisher and Bobby Bowden, though, as the Noles did not qualify for a bowl last season, which ended a 36-year bowl streak.

The Seminoles were perennial national title contenders under Fisher, and they won a national championship in 2013, but they are nowhere near that level currently.

While Sanders has no coaching experience above the high school ranks, he is one of the greatest players in Florida State history, and he could be a major coup in terms of helping the Seminoles recruit top-end talent.

If the Seminoles hire Sanders, pairing him with an assistant who has more extensive coaching experience could allow him to learn on the job.

Odell Haggins is the interim coach currently after going 2-0 in an interim role in 2017. He was Sanders' teammate at Florida State in 1988 and has been part of the Seminoles' staff since 1994.

If Florida State doesn't give Haggins the head coaching job, his presence could be key in helping Sanders develop into a quality head coach should the school opt to go in that direction.