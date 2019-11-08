Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gives Update on Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay Injuries

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Harry Maguire to be fit for Sunday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, but Scott McTominay is a "concern."

McTominay had to be withdrawn 15 minutes from time in United's 3-0 UEFA Europa League win over Partizan Belgrade on Thursday, while Maguire continued despite potentially having an issue of his own.

Solskjaer told MUTV (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic):

"I think Harry will be okay. He finished the game anyway. Scott is more of a concern, so let's see how he recovers in the next few days.

"He said he was going to be okay out on the pitch and he said 'I'll be fine.' He's tough, but he had to come off.

"I hope he'll recover for Sunday, but I don't know. Inside of his ankle. I think he went over on his ankle."

Per the Press Association's Simon Peach, McTominay reiterated what Solskjaer told the media after the game, though he said it was a foot injury rather than his ankle:

McTominay's injury was the only low point in an otherwise positive night for the Red Devils.

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford gave United a comfortable win that booked their place in the knockout phase of the competition (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

It also marked the first time since their 4-0 win over Chelsea in the opening weekend of the season that United had hit the back of the net more than once at Old Trafford in any competition.

They'll hope to do so again on Sunday. United have won just three times in 11 Premier League matches this season, and only once in their last six.

Although the team have often disappointed, McTominay has had a largely impressive campaign.

WhoScored.com's Josh Wright took a look at his improving numbers:

The Scot has been the team's player of the month on two occasions this season:

McTominay has not only improved his defensive contributions in this campaign, he has also shown more inclination and ability to get forward.

He has perhaps done so in response to Paul Pogba's absence for much of the campaign with an ankle injury.

The Frenchman, United's chief creator and most prolific midfielder, won't be back until the end of November.

If McTominay isn't available against the Seagulls, United will have even less drive from their midfield and it could be a struggle.