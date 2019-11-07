Marcus Rashford, Manchester United Beat Partizan Belgrade; Advance to Next Round

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United secured qualification to the knockout phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday as they beat Partizan Belgrade 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood put the Red Devils ahead in the 22nd minute with his third goal of the season before Anthony Martial found the net 11 minutes later.

Marcus Rashford made it 3-0 with an emphatic finish four minutes after the break.

The match is the first since the opening day of the season that United have found the net more than once at The Theatre of Dreams.

In an eventful start, Martial and Umar Sadiq both had the ball in the net inside five minutes, but both goals were disallowed for offside.

Rashford should have scored when the ball came to him in space, but he mishit his first-time effort wide.

Soon after, he fired straight at Vladimir Stojkovic from close range after a neat pull-back from Juan Mata, before volleying a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka well over the bar.

Greenwood showed his more experienced strike partner how it's done when he controlled a pass from Rashford and fired home a low left-footed effort (U.S and UK only, respectively):

United doubled their lead when Martial latched onto a loose ball and danced through Partizan's defence before poking it beyond Stojkovic (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Rashford made amends for his first-half misses early in the second when he rifled in a lay-off from Ashley Young.

Former United player Zoran Tosic made a superb intervention to deny Anthony Martial when he was sent clean through, but Partizan offered little at the other end following their bright start.

What's Next

Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, while Partizan take on Indija. In the Europa League, United travel to Astana on November 28, while Partizan are away at AZ Alkmaar on the same day.