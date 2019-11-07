Clippers Rumors: 'No Definitive Plan' for Kawhi Leonard to Avoid Back-to-Backs

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly aren't planning on automatically keeping Kawhi Leonard sidelined for a leg of back-to-backs, even though he missed Wednesday's 129-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, "There is no definitive plan to have Leonard avoid playing in any back-to-backs, of which the Clippers have 13 total this season."

Instead, the team and Leonard—who hasn't played in a back-to-back since he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs in April 2017—will handle his rest schedule "on a to-be-determined basis" multiple weeks in advance as the season progresses.

