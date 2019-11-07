Arsene Wenger Says He Hasn't Talked to Bayern Munich 'At All' Amid Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has distanced himself from the vacant managerial position at Bayern Munich, saying he hasn't spoken to the German giants despite speculation he's already held talks with the club.

Wenger, 70, appeared on beIN Sports (h/t BBC Sport) as a pundit during Bayern's 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Olympiakos on Wednesday, when he dismissed recent rumours.

The former Arsenal manager said: "I never refuse to talk to Bayern Munich because I know these people who lead the club for 30 years. I was nearly going to Bayern a long, long time ago. At the moment, I haven't talked to them at all. We have not talked to each other, and I don't know [if we will]."

Niko Kovac left Bayern by mutual consent after Die Roten suffered a 5-1 humiliation away to his previous club, Eintracht Frankfurt, on Sunday:

Le Professeur has yet to take up another managerial position since he left Arsenal in May 2018, and his last few seasons at the Emirates Stadium somewhat marred his reputation in north London.

Christian Falk and Marcus Christenson of the Guardian recently wrote Wenger is on a shortlist of candidates, which also includes former Juventus chief Massimiliano Allegri and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Ralf Rangnick was also mentioned as a possibility, though Falk since reported the RB Leipzig director refused the job to leave Wenger in the frame:

TZ (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) also reported it's possible Der FCB will stick with interim coach Hans-Dieter Flick until the end of this season:

The former Arsenal tactician is also considering a technical role with FIFA, though that job wouldn't prevent the veteran from returning to management as well, per the Press Association (h/t Guardian).

Wenger also described how much he missed football during the broadcast, although he noted there have been some rejuvenating benefits since he stepped away from the sport (h/t Goal):

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern are fourth in Germany's top flight, four points below leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.