Liverpool's Sadio Mane 'Living His Greatest Moments Right Now,' Says Naby Keita

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Naby Keita has said his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane is "living his greatest moments right now."

The 27-year-old finished last season as the Premier League's joint-top scorer and played a key role as Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League:



He has continued in the same vein in 2019-20, scoring 10 times in 16 appearances in all competitions, including a last-minute winner against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday:

For midfielder Keita, Mane has never played better, but he is confident the Senegalese star will want to get even better, per James Carroll of Liverpool's official website: "He's living his greatest moments right now, so it’s for him now to remain focused, to do more, and not to lighten up. I know him to be the kind of person who always wants to achieve more, and he will continue in that way."

Mane was used as a second-half substitute in Liverpool's 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Genk at Anfield on Tuesday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that means he is fresh for Sunday's crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The Reds are six points clear of the Sky Blues at the top of the Premier League after 11 matches:

If Liverpool can get a victory against Pep Guardiola's defending champions at Anfield, they will take a firm grip on the title race.

Both sides go into Sunday's momentous clash in fine form.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 in all competitions, and City have won five of their last six.

Perhaps most pertinently, the Reds have not lost a league game at home since their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 23, 2017, an unbeaten run of 45 matches.