Alex Morgan Plans to Play in 2020 Olympics 3 Months After Expected Due Date

Alex Morgan has scored 107 goals in her U.S. women's national team career, and the 30-year-old forward has set a new goal for herself.

In an interview published Wednesday, Morgan told Rory Carroll of Reuters that she's aiming to play in the 2020 Olympics next summer even though she's expecting her first child in April and the Tokyo Games are scheduled to begin on July 24.



"It's my goal to play there," Morgan said. "It's clearly a short window but if I'm able to, I want to be there representing my country."

Morgan and her husband, Servando Carrasco, publicly announced her pregnancy on Oct. 23. They are expecting a daughter:

Morgan's good news came after she and the USWNT won the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. During the team's run to its second straight World Cup title, Morgan netted six goals. She tied with teammate and co-captain Megan Rapinoe, but Rapinoe was awarded the Golden Boot because she scored her six goals in fewer minutes (428) compared to Morgan (490).

Following the World Cup and ensuing celebration, Morgan's NWSL season ended prematurely because of a knee injury. The Orlando Pride striker played in only two matches for her club before the patella stress reaction in her knee forced her to the sideline.

As for Morgan plotting a quick return post-birth, she has an example in Pride and USWNT teammate Sydney Leroux. On Sept. 29, Leroux played her first game for the Pride three months and one day after giving birth to her daughter.