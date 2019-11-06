Champions League Results 2019: Latest Tables, Top Scorers After Wednesday Games

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling's goal wasn't enough to help Manchester City qualify from Group C of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League after the injury-hit Citizens were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta on Wednesday.

However, Sterling's goal did put him among the top goalscorers in the tournament. Robert Lewandowski belongs in the same bracket after netting for the sixth time in the competition to help Bayer Munich beat Olympiacos and reach the last 16.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid put six past Galatasaray to keep alive hopes of qualifying from Group A. Paris Saint-Germain have already qualified thanks to Mauro Icardi's winner against Club Brugge at the Parc des Princes.

Juventus will join Les Parisiens in the knockout phase after Douglas Costa's stoppage-time winner to see off Lokomotiv Moscow. Aaron Ramsey was also on the scoresheet for the Bianconeri in Group D.

Tottenham Hotspur aren't into the next round yet, but the north London club inched closer toward qualification in the wake of a 4-0 win away to Red Star Belgrade. Heung-Min Son bagged a brace in Serbia, to put a passage into the round of 16 in sight for the Lilywhites.

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

Group A

1. Paris Saint-Germain: 4, 4, +10, 12

2. Real Madrid: 4, 2, +4, 7

3. Club Brugge: 4, 0, -6, 2

4. Galatasaray: 4, 0, -8, 1

Group B

1. Bayern Munich: 4, 4, +11, 12

2. Tottenham Hotspur: 4, 2, +4, 7

3. Red Star Belgrade: 4, 1, -10, 3

4. Olympiacos: 4, 0, -5, 1

Group C

1. Manchester City: 4, 3, +9, 10

2. Shakhtar Donetsk: 4, 1, -2, 5

3. Dinamo Zagreb: 4, 1, +2, 5

4. Atalanta: 4, 0, -9, 1

Group D

1. Juventus: 4, 3, +5, 10

2. Atletico Madrid: 4, 2, +2, 7

3. Bayer Leverkusen: 4, 1, -4, 3

4. Lokomotiv Moscow: 4, 1, -3, 3

Top Scorers

1. Erling Braut Haaland, FC Salzburg: 7

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 6

3. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 4

3. Mislav Orsic, Dinamo Zagreb: 4

3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 4

3. Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich: 4

3. Memphis Depay, Lyon: 4

3. Achraf Hakimi, Borussia Dortmund: 4

4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 3

4. Kylian Mbappe, PSG: 3

4. Dries Mertens, Napoli: 3

4. Quincy Promes, Ajax: 3

4. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool: 3

4. Heung-min Son, Tottenham Hotspur: 3

4. Mauro Icardi, PSG: 3

4. Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan: 3

Lewandowski's ruthless streak continued when he opened the scoring on 69 minutes at the Allianz Arena. A Bayern side with caretaker boss Hansi Flick taking over from the recently fired Niko Kovac in the dugout needed Lewandowski's power in the air.

The consistent No. 9 also put himself in some select company after meeting Kingsley Coman's cross:

Ivan Perisic came off the bench to make qualification safe a minute from time. Die Roten need to replace Kovac, but this is still a squad with the requisite quality to go all the way in this tournament.

Tottenham were good enough to reach the final last season, and putting nine goals past Red Star in two matches has shown the quality is still there. Son was on form despite being involved in the tackle that left Andre Gomes with a terrible ankle injury during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

The South Korea international wrapped up his brace just after the hour mark to add to Giovani Lo Celso's opener.

Christian Eriksen scored Tottenham's fourth five minutes from time to underline the attacking quality that still makes this squad a major threat.

PSG haven't fully flexed their attacking muscle yet, but Icardi's third goal of the European campaign was enough against Brugge. While Les Parisiens have eased into the next round, Los Blancos are taking time to hit top gear.

A hat-trick from Rodrygo Goes, Sergio Ramos' penalty and Karim Benzema's brace were enough to leave Galatasaray well beaten. It's been a prolific start to the season for Benzema, who has transferred excellent form in La Liga to this competition.

As for Rodrygo, the 18-year-old has announced himself as a rising talent who can give Real a crucial X factor during this season's tournament:

Sterling got City off to the perfect start at the San Siro, but problems between the posts made it a taxing night for the Manchester club. Goalkeeper Ederson was withdrawn at the break, while replacement Claudio Bravo received a red card after bringing Josip Ilicic down.

Mario Pasalic had already equalised for Atalanta, but the Italian outfit failed to adequately test auxiliary stopper Kyle Walker. Even so, City won't want to have to trust the right-back for Sunday's game against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

City need to beat Shakhtar Donetsk at home in three weeks to qualify. Shakhtar kept their own hopes alive after scoring twice in stoppage time to earn a 3-3 draw away to Dinamo Zagreb thanks to a Tete penalty.

Unlike City, Juve already have qualification in the bag thanks to a last-ditch win in Russia. Ramsey put the Bianconeri into a three-minute lead by putting the final touch on Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-bound free-kick.

Aleksei Miranchuk hit back for Lokomotiv nine minutes later, and Juve had to wait for the 93rd minute for Costa to settle things.

Earlier, Thomas Partey's own goal and Kevin Volland's strike put Bayer Leverkusen out of sight against Atletico Madrid, despite Alvaro Morata's late, late effort.