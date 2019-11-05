Fantasy Alert: Adam Thielen Not Expected to Play vs. Cowboys Because of Injury

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly playing the long game with wide receiver Adam Thielen's hamstring injury.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Thielen is "unlikely" to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

Thielen previously missed Minnesota's 19-9 Week 8 win over Washington because of his hamstring. He originally suffered the injury in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions on a 25-yard first-quarter touchdown reception:

Thielen had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury ahead of the Vikings' 26-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the 29-year-old was active for the Week 9 matchup. He was targeted once before exiting the contest and did not return.

Pelissero noted that Thielen's hamstring "is no worse" than prior to the Chiefs game. "Could feel it pulling and need to calm it down," he wrote.

Through Week 9, Thielen is leading the Vikings in touchdown receptions (six) and is second on the team to Stefon Diggs with 391 yards through the air.

With Thielen hampered, Diggs has mostly excelled with 143 receiving yards in both Weeks 7 and 8. However, he was held to just one catch for four yards against Kansas City.

Diggs is already owned in 99 percent of Yahoo leagues, but if you are looking to the waiver wire, there are other Vikings receivers who could make a difference during Thielen's absence.

Rookie seventh-rounder Bisi Johnson scored his first career touchdown after Thielen left the game in Detroit. He caught his second last week with Thielen out against KC:

Johnson has caught 16 of his 21 targets for 165 yards and two touchdowns through six games this season. Expect the Colorado State product to garner more targets until Thielen is ready for game action. Another Vikings wideout with less upside is Laquon Treadwell. The 24-year-old led Minnesota receivers last week with 58 yards on three catches (five targets).

While Johnson has potential to be a WR3 at best or a flex option and Treadwell could be a flex in certain matchups until Thielen returns, it would be ideal to avoid starting either of them against the Cowboys' seventh-ranked passing defense in Week 10.

New England Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry, Indianapolis Colts receiver Zach Pascal and New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton could be available on the waiver wire and have more favorable matchups.