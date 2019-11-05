"Chicago is a fun city, and as of late, people started doubting that just because of all the stuff that's going on, but hopefully that weekend we're able to show people why Chicago is as great as we know that it is. All-Star is always a fun city, and when you bring everybody back into the Mecca of basketball, it's always going to be great, so I'm excited for it and hopefully I'm able to be another All-Star and play in front of this home crowd, but I'll be here regardless."
But it's hard to imagine Davis leaving the Lakers as a free agent after making such a concerted push to get out of New Orleans in the first place last season. And Davis and LeBron James have already proved to be a dynamic partnership. It's hard to imagine the young Bulls offering him better championship odds in the coming seasons than James and the Lakers.
So, no, Davis very likely won't be signing in Chicago anytime soon, if ever. But he's also remained noncommittal on his future in Los Angeles.
"I just want to focus on this year," he said in September when asked about his free agency after the season, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "Coming here, the Lakers definitely welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like this was home. But at the same time, it's about what we can do this year. We have a special team, special unit, special coaching staff and we're going to do whatever we can to focus on this year and try to come out victorious."
One possible translation to those comments is that Davis wants to make sure the Lakers continue to position themselves as championship contenders for years to come. That, combined with his multiple remarks about Chicago, have kept open the conversation about the possibility of Davis playing elsewhere next season, even if it seems unlikely.
John Collins Suspended 25 Games
Hawks big man tested positive for a growth hormone, says he didn't know it contained the 'illegal component' and plans to appeal