Glenn James/Getty Images

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis appeared to leave open the possibility of one day signing with his hometown Chicago Bulls when he was asked by a young athlete during a Nike-sponsored event if he would consider ever playing for the team.

"Honestly, it's nothing like playing at home," Davis said, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "I don't know. ... I mean, I am a free agent next year, but we'll see. It's a possibility."

On Tuesday, Davis walked back those remarks, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

But it wasn't the first time Davis has left the door open on one day playing for the Bulls.

"I mean, [this is] definitely hometown," he said of Chicago in July, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. "If the opportunity ever presents itself and when that time comes, I'd definitely consider it."

Davis also told the kids at his alma mater, Perspectives Charter School, that he considered Chicago the "Mecca of basketball" during his recent event.

"I mean, it is. We've got the best basketball players ever," he said. "You look at the history with all the guys we've got that made the league and even the guys that didn't make the league. They say New York, but it's not even close."

Folks in New York would definitely disagree with that assessment, of course. But Chicago has plenty of hometown talent in the NBA at the moment, including Davis, Derrick Rose, Patrick Beverley, Jabari Parker and Kendrick Nunn.

Davis also spoke highly of his home town and said he was excited to see it host this season's All-Star Game: