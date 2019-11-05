Champions League Results 2019: Latest Group Tables, Scores After Tuesday Matches

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea and nine-man Ajax drew 4-4 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in what's sure to be remembered as one of the most exhilarating matches of this UEFA Champions League campaign.

The joint-Group H leaders shared the spoils at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea came back from 4-1 down to take a point in west London, where each team left with mixed reviews of the result.

Borussia Dortmund pulled off a comeback of their own and beat Inter Milan 3-2 at the Westfalenstadion after trailing by two goals. Barcelona were held to a 0-0 stalemate at home to Slavia Prague in Group F, a result that could prove costly as the Blaugrana prepare for meetings with Dortmund (Nov. 27) and Inter (Dec. 10).

Champions League titleholders Liverpool beat Genk 2-1 at home and now hold a one-point cushion at the head of Group E after Napoli were held to a 1-1 home draw against Red Bull Salzburg.

RB Leipzig beat Zenit St. Petersburg 2-0 away in the other early kick-off, and the Germans lead Group G by two points after Lyon defeated Benfica 3-1 at the Groupama Stadium.

Tuesday's Results

Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Prague

Zenit St. Petersburg 0-2 RB Leipzig

Chelsea 4-4 Ajax

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Inter Milan

Liverpool 2-1 Genk

Lyon 3-1 Benfica

Napoli 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Valencia 4-1 Lille

Group E (Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool: +3, 9

2. Napoli: +3, 8

3. Red Bull Salzburg: +2, 4

4. Genk: -8, 1

Group F

1. Barcelona: +2, 8

2. Borussia Dortmund: +1, 7

3. Inter Milan: 0, 4

4. Slavia Prague: -3, 2

Group G

1. RB Leipzig: +2, 9

2. Lyon: +3, 7

3. Zenit St. Petersburg: +1, 4

4. Benfica: -4, 3

Group H

1. Chelsea: +1, 7

2. Ajax: +5, 7

3. Valencia: +1, 7

4. Lille: -5, 1

All teams have played four of six matches. Visit WhoScored.com to see the full standings.

Recap

Chelsea's eight-goal showcase at home to Ajax was a result both sets of fans are sure to remember for different reasons, a match that featured two penalties, two red cards and two disallowed goals.

Hakim Ziyech enjoyed a masterful performance—namely in the first half—and assisted three of Ajax's goals. Jorginho scored two penalties for Chelsea, while substitute Reece James became the club's youngest Champions League scorer with his 4-4 equaliser off the bench.

The turning point in the match came when Ajax had defenders Daley Blind and Joel Veltman both sent off for separate incidents in the same phase of play—a foul and hand-ball, respectively (U.S. viewers only):

Ajax did well to only concede four at Stamford Bridge in the end, and Eurosport's Dan Levene described a much tighter Group H landscape after Valencia hit from behind to thrash Lille 4-1:

Achraf Hakimi scored a brace for Dortmund as they also responded magnificently to falling behind at home to Inter, who were two to the good at the break thanks to strikes from Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino.

Julian Brandt levelled the scores at 2-2 before Jadon Sancho teed Hakimi up for his second, with the Black and Yellows having now won three matches in a row:

The same couldn't be said for Barcelona following their second draw in Group F. Slavia Prague may not have much chance of advancing to the round of 16, but the Czech club deserve huge praise for the adventurous approach they took at the Camp Nou, breathing some life into the pool.

Liverpool's home win over Genk wasn't the goal-fest some might have expected after they beat the same opponent 4-1 in Belgium, but it did include an encouraging winner for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain:

The Reds now lead Napoli by one point in Group E, and they have Norwegian Erling Haaland to thank after he converted from the spot to continue his remarkable scoring form in Europe, per Statman Dave:

Memphis Depay was among the scorers for Lyon as they beat Benfica in convincing fashion, with former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore and defender Joachim Andersen also on the sheet.

The French club sit second in Group G and two points behind leaders Leipzig, who triumphed over hosts Zenit thanks to strikes from Diego Demme and Marcel Sabitzer.