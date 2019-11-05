Heung-Min Son's Red Card for Andre Gomes Tackle Overturned by Independent Panel

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The red card given to Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son for his tackle during the match against Everton that led to a serious injury for Andre Gomes has been overturned.

According to Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports, an independent panel has decided his dismissal was incorrect, and he will not be suspended for the team's next three domestic matches:

Son was sent off for a lunge on Gomes during the 1-1 draw. The Portuguese midfielder went down to the turf awkwardly after the tackle, and also made contact with Serge Aurier, resulting in a fracture dislocation to the right ankle.

He had surgery on Monday:

Son was visibly upset following the injury, and there were some who believed he would not have been dismissed had it not been for the severity of the injury. Former England international Gary Lineker was among them:

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, Spurs agreed, and they appealed the dismissal on Monday. Stone also noted referee Martin Atkinson initially handed Son a yellow card before changing his mind after seeing the injury.

The successful appeal means Son will be eligible for the upcoming Premier League matches against Sheffield United, West Ham United and Bournemouth. Tottenham are in the midst of a nightmare run domestically, with no Premier League wins since September.

Spurs will face Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.