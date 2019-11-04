Andre Gomes Undergoes Surgery for Injury; Everton Say It Went 'Extremely Well'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Everton announced on Monday that Andre Gomes has undergone successful surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle and are expecting the midfielder to make a full recovery:

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park. He received lengthy treatment on the pitch and was taken straight to Liverpool's Aintree Hospital.

Everton have stated Gomes will "now spend some time recovering in hospital" before starting a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical staff, per their official website.

Gomes was injured following a challenge from Heung-Min Son that left the Spurs forward visibly distraught. He was sent off for his tackle and consoled in the dressing room by Everton captain Seamus Coleman.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino thanked the Everton players for their reaction, per the Guardian's Andy Hunter:

The South Korea international was described by team-mate Ben Davies as "broken" after the match and will be offered professional counselling, according to Dan Kilpatrick at the Evening Standard.

The horrific nature of Gomes' injury affected many of the other players on the pitch. Toffees striker Cenk Tosun has explained how the Toffees felt after seeing the incident, per Dominic King for the Daily Mail.

"Everybody is so sad inside," he said. "Some players, they nearly cried. Andre was in shock. His eyes were open so big. He was crying, shouting and screaming. I just tried to hold him and speak to him. I tried to tell him to stay calm. We couldn't understand him. He was the one who had got the injury."

Gomes received messages of support from across the football world after suffering the injury, including from former clubs Barcelona, Valencia and Benfica:

The injury is expected to rule Gomes out for a significant period of time, but manager Marco Silva told reporters after the match the Portuguese midfielder will come back stronger.

"It was a really tough moment for us, forgetting the game and the result," he said. "A tough moment for our dressing room. Andre will have all the support he needs. I am 100 per cent sure he will become stronger as a football player and a man. He is a fantastic man and a fantastic professional."

Tottenham took the lead in the match through Dele Alli's 63rd-minute goal off an assist from Son, but Tosun netted a 97th-minute equaliser to secure a point for the Toffees.