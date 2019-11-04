Lakers' LeBron James Says He Played with Partially Torn Groin Injury Last Season

Darren Abate/Associated Press

With LeBron James playing his best regular-season defense in years, the Los Angeles Lakers forward credited his health and being challenged by Anthony Davis and Frank Vogel with his return to form, telling reporters after Sunday's 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs:

"Playing with a torn groin last year—even when I came back it was still partially torn—it was difficult to be able to move and shift like I'm capable of doing that defensively. For me, I just take the challenge. I love being challenged. Coach [Frank Vogel] challenged me, AD [Anthony Davis] challenged me, I challenged myself.

"I put a lot of hard work into my offseason by getting my quick twitch, getting my bounce back, getting my speed back, my reaction time back. My mind has always been there. That's what it's all about."

The veteran Lakers lead the league in defensive efficiency (96.3) through their first six games. James, who bordered on lackadaisical at times in recent seasons, is playing with a renewed vigor on that end after taking some criticism for his effort—particularly last season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.