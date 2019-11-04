Lakers' LeBron James Says He Played with Partially Torn Groin Injury Last Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) drives against San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in San Antonio. Los Angeles won 103-96. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Darren Abate/Associated Press

With LeBron James playing his best regular-season defense in years, the Los Angeles Lakers forward credited his health and being challenged by Anthony Davis and Frank Vogel with his return to form, telling reporters after Sunday's 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs:

"Playing with a torn groin last year—even when I came back it was still partially torn—it was difficult to be able to move and shift like I'm capable of doing that defensively. For me, I just take the challenge. I love being challenged. Coach [Frank Vogel] challenged me, AD [Anthony Davis] challenged me, I challenged myself.

"I put a lot of hard work into my offseason by getting my quick twitch, getting my bounce back, getting my speed back, my reaction time back. My mind has always been there. That's what it's all about."

The veteran Lakers lead the league in defensive efficiency (96.3) through their first six games. James, who bordered on lackadaisical at times in recent seasons, is playing with a renewed vigor on that end after taking some criticism for his effort—particularly last season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LeBron Pins Stepped-Up D on Health, 'Hard Work'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Pins Stepped-Up D on Health, 'Hard Work'

    Dave McMenamin
    via ESPN.com

    Dudley Shouts Out Dwight , KCP After Win vs. Spurs

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Dudley Shouts Out Dwight , KCP After Win vs. Spurs

    Paolo Songco
    via ClutchPoints

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    Second week of NBA action is in the books; see where your team ranks

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    The Most Interesting Changes of the NBA Season So Far

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Most Interesting Changes of the NBA Season So Far

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer