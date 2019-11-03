Eagles' DeSean Jackson Undergoing Tests on Abdominal Injury After Exit vs. Bears

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson was limited in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Chicago Bears for precautionary reasons, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed.

The Eagles listed Jackson as questionable with an abdominal injury. He played during the team's first series but quickly exited and didn't return.

"The plan was to play him," Pederson said after the game, per The Athletic's Zach Berman. "We'll have some more testing done in the morning, probably have a better update on him. The plan was to play him [for the entire game]. ... It's precautionary right now. We'll get some more testing on it."

Jackson had been out of action since Philadelphia's Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He left with what ESPN's Tim McManus reported was an abdominal strain.

The 32-year-old had eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' opening-week victory over the Washington Redskins. It's probably not a coincidence Carson Wentz threw for a season-high 313 yards in that game as well.

The schedule does Jackson and the Eagles a favor because the team is off in Week 10. Philadelphia returns to the field Nov. 17 at home against the New England Patriots.

That gives Jackson a little more time for his abdominal injury to heal before the Eagles have to determine whether he's good to go in Week 11.