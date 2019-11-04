Lakers Rumors: Avery Bradley Injury Update and Leaked Jerseys

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

After skirting a brief injury scare with Anthony Davis and his shoulder, the Los Angeles Lakers received good news regarding another key player.

During Sunday's victory over the San Antonio Spurs, veteran wing Avery Bradley exited the game midway through the fourth quarter. He'd been kicked in the knee and limped to the locker room.

Lakers fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Bradley "is considered day-to-day after X-rays came back negative."

So far in 2019-20, the Lakers have enjoyed mostly favorable injury luck. While executives can stack a roster to their heart's content, that's a critical part of a championship season. Yes, it's early, but avoiding bad news is always a promising thing.

Davis dealt with discomfort in his shoulder yet hasn't missed a game. Kyle Kuzma recently returned from a foot injury. Rajon Rondo is out, but he's a depth piece. Perhaps Bradley will miss some action, but a day-to-day billing is encouraging.

Prior to the injury, Bradley had scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting in 27 minutes of action. He knocked down the only three-pointer he attempted and added three rebounds.

Although his absence was worrying, it allowed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to earn a little redemption. The oft-criticized guard entered the game shooting 20 percent from beyond the arc and 33.3 overall. KCP buried a jumper and a triple on consecutive possessions, breaking a tie and sparking a decisive 7-0 run for the Lakers.

The Lakers will be hoping Caldwell-Pope can build off his season-best 14-point performance, especially if Bradley is sidelined for any length of time.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, not every piece of news is so serious.

In a recent appearance on ESPN's Now or Never, Danny Green may have provided some insight into a to-be-released jersey.

"We haven't worn 'em yet, I like the black uniforms," he said when asked if he's getting used to the Lakers' colors. "But I think the statement purple ones are pretty solid, too."

Black uniforms, you say?

The Lakers might be set to unveil this season's "City Edition" jersey. Last year, the league-wide release happened Nov. 9, with Los Angeles revealing the Showtime Inspired uniform the day before.

When previous Lakers teams wore black uniforms, the jerseys consistently had gold lettering and accents. It's fair to expect that again, given the potential visibility issues of purple on black. This concludes today's hot-hot jersey takes.

In all seriousness, nearly everyone involved―from players to fans to media―loves alternate uniforms. While the jerseys have little to zero impact on the game, a new look is exciting.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR


