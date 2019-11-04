Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on Nov. 4

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich endured a turbulent weekend.

They were thrashed 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga to drop to fourth in the table, and Niko Kovac was duly sacked as manager:

However, among the chaos, Robert Lewandowksi's extraordinary goalscoring streak continued as he netted his 14th league goal of the season at the Commerzbank-Arena to move within just a point of top spot in the European Golden Shoe rankings.

Standings

1. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 29 x 1.0 = 29.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

3. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 13 x 2.0 = 26.0

4. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 17 x 1.5 = 25.5

5. Mohamed Buya Turay, Djurgardens: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5

6. Tomislav Kis, Zalgiris: 22 x 1.0 +22

T7. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

T7. Kamil Wilczek, Brondby: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

T7. Robin Soder, Goteborg: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

10. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 10 x 2.0 = 20.0

Rules: UEFA assigns each European league a difficulty rating between one and two. The total amount of league goals for each player will be multiplied by their respective difficulty rating to reach a final score.

For example, Erik Sorga's 29 goals are worth 29 points, as they have been scored in the Estonian league and assigned the lowest difficulty. Robert Lewandowski's 14 goals are equal to 28 points because they were scored in the more difficult Bundesliga.

Flora Tallinn's Erik Sorga has done an impressive job keeping hold of top spot recently, but his days as No. 1 are surely numbered now that there is just one game remaining in the 2019 Estonian Meistriliiga season.

Lewandowski, 31, simply does not look like he can be stopped at the moment.

His goal against Eintracht came in the 37th minute after Jerome Boateng had already been shown a red card and the hosts had gone 2-0 ahead.

The Poland international received the ball 25 yards out with his back to goal. He turned brilliantly, drove past three defenders into the box and slid a finish past goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.

It was all in vain in the end as far as the result was concerned, but it continued Lewandowski's remarkable run of scoring in every Bundesliga game so far this term:

After scoring 14 goals in 10 games, Lewandowski might expect to have a decent cushion as the top goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues.

But Lazio's Ciro Immobile now has 13 goals in 11 Serie A appearances this term after netting three goals in the last week.

In Italy's midweek round of matches, the 29-year-old scored twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Torino on Wednesday.

Then on Sunday, against AC Milan at the San Siro, Immobile headed the opener—a landmark goal for the Italian—in a 2-1 victory that moved Lazio into fourth:

In the Premier League, Jamie Vardy became the first player to hit double figures for the 2019-20 campaign:

He scored late in Leicester City's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace to move one goal ahead of Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham.