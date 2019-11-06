5 NBA Teams Already Worrying About Their Offseason Pickups

1 of 6

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Mike Conley is off to a borderline disastrous start with the Utah Jazz. He's averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 31.8 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from three, and that includes a 29-point gem in which he only took 17 shots against the Los Angeles Clippers.

But Utah's co-headlining addition, Bojan Bogdanovic, has been stellar. He's averaging 20.2 points with a 64.5 true shooting percentage. The Jazz's net rating is 6.8 points better when he's on the floor.

At least for now, Conley's struggles and Bogdanovic's hot shooting may be a bit of a wash. And it's tough to believe Conley fell off a cliff skills-wise in one summer. It likely has more to do with his being in a system that puts the ball in the hands of wings more than he's used to.

Conley is also playing with a different kind of big than he had in his prime Memphis Grizzlies seasons. Rudy Gobert is a rim-running, lob-catching weapon, while Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph were far more ground-bound. Conley and Gobert eventually should figure out their chemistry.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have stumbled out of the gate. But their foibles seem to have more to do with incumbents than Tomas Satoransky and Thaddeus Young, both of whom have positive net rating swings.

We could point to a few other teams as well. Al-Farouq Aminu hasn't been a seamless fit with the Orlando Magic. The Oklahoma City Thunder may be a bit worse than expected, although they were always destined to regress after losing Russell Westbrook and Paul George this offseason.

The Brooklyn Nets avoid this distinction for now. The report from ESPN's Jackie MacMullan on Kyrie Irving's mood swings may have raised some eyebrows, and Brooklyn was below .500 heading into Tuesday, but going there feels too hot-takey for now. Individually, Irving has been brilliant thus far.

These teams may have an inkling of concern right now, but they shouldn't worry quite as much as the following five squads.