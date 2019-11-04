Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Barcelona can all but end Slavia Prague's hopes of advancing to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages if they defeat their Group F foes at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

The Blaugrana held on to beat Slavia 2-1 when these teams met in the Czech Republic on Matchday 3, but the stakes are higher entering the second half of the group stage.

Defeat would leave Jindrich Trpisovsky's side six points outside the top two in Group F provided one of Borussia Dortmund or Inter Milan emerge as victors in their clash at the Westfalenstadion in Germany.

Barca hold a three-point lead at the summit and will hope to maintain (or possibly) extend that cushion on Matchday 4, while Slavia's fleeting hopes of a round-of-16 spot face a critical juncture.

Ernesto Valverde's men suffered a 3-1 embarrassment at Levante on Saturday when their seven-win streak came to an end, with Tuesday's hosts in need of a big response in Europe.

Date: Tuesday, November 5

Time: 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport Live (UK), Univision Now (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sports 1 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), TUDN (U.S.)

Odds

Barcelona: 1-5

Draw: 11-2

Slavia Prague: 29-2

Via Caesars.

Preview

The pressure upon Valverde has intensified following Saturday's disappointment away to Levante, but thankfully for Barcelona their home form has looked considerably more reliable this season.

Real Madrid's 0-0 draw at home to Real Betis means the Catalans remained top of La Liga, and a perfect record after six home games suggest normal service should resume at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi scored just three minutes into the maiden meeting between Barcelona and Slavia, but the Czechs could leave that game proud after launching an embattled response in the 2-1 home loss:

Slavia have since won two league games in a row, beating domestic title rivals Viktoria Plzen 1-0 away from home before they thrashed Banik Ostrava 4-0 on Saturday.

The club issued a rallying cry after that most recent result, when midfielder Tomas Soucek scored a brace to bring his record up to six goals in his last six league games:

Barcelona will be wary despite the gulf between his side and Group F's bottom team, who could completely turn their Champions League campaign around with a surprise win in Catalonia.

What's more, Valverde will be without the talents of striker Luis Suarez, who came off in the first half of Saturday's loss and may not be fit in time to face Slavia, per AFP's Tom Allnutt:

Ansu Fati started against Dortmund earlier in the European campaign and was an unused substitute in the visit to Slavia in October. The 17-year-old could be an option to come into the lineup should Valverde look to rest certain regulars, though the desire to not risk a result may mean he sticks with a more senior side.

La Liga sportswriter Euan McTear joked Barcelona will come into their own and turn form around despite the recent pressure on Valverde:

Anything but a win against Slavia would cast further doubt over the manager's future in Catalonia, with Barcelona hoping the Champions League will provide their springboard back to success.