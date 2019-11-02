Steph Curry 'Absolutely' Plans to Play in 2020 Olympics Despite Injury, Per Dell

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Dell Curry, the father of Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry, said his son "absolutely" still plans to play for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo despite a broken left hand that's expected to sideline him at least three months.

"Absolutely. That was definitely a goal coming into this year. He wants to play in the Olympics," Dell told Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated on Friday. "This is a little setback, but hopefully it's a goal he can strive for through his rehab."

The Curry family patriarch, the 1994 NBA Sixth Man of the Year during his own playing career, also shared his thoughts about Steph's recovery with Spears:

"Anytime you have a major surgery like that, even with a hand, he's doing the best he can. It was a tough, tough injury, but he's doing the best he can. Three to four months, not sure when he is going to come back. Has to take his time and come back with it. ...

"He's been through injuries before with the ankle. He understands the rehab that it takes to get through it. He knows about injuries and what goes through that. He's got to be patient and make sure he is fully healthy before he comes back."

Curry averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds across four appearances to open the 2019-20 season before suffering the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Add in the departure of Kevin Durant for the Brooklyn Nets, a torn ACL suffered by Klay Thompson and a finger injury suffered by Draymond Green during Friday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and the previously dominant Warriors roster is suddenly lacking star power.

In turn, it's likely to become a quasi-rebuilding year for Golden State, which will likely proceed with extreme caution when it comes to letting Curry back on the floor for competitive action.

The 31-year-old two-time NBA MVP should be back to full strength well before the Olympics kick off next July, though. He told ESPN's Rachel Nichols in September he wanted a spot on the American roster.

"Definitely wanna go," Curry said. "I've never been on the Olympic team. I've been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it."

Curry is a virtual lock for the starting five next summer if he does make the trip to Tokyo with Team USA.