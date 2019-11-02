Lionel Messi, Barcelona Suffer Shock Loss vs. Levante with Luis Suarez Injured

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2019

Barcelona's Argentinian Forward Lionel Messi reacts to Levante's goal looking downwards during the Spanish League football match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, on November 2, 2019. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Levante came from behind to upset Barcelona 3-1 at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday.

A 38th-minute Lionel Messi penalty separated the two sides in the first half, but Levante replied with three goals in the space of seven minutes after the break.

Jose Campana pulled the hosts level in the 61st minute, shortly followed by Borja Mayoral putting them ahead. Nemanja Radoja's deflected effort increased their lead in the 68th minute.

Messi had a second goal disallowed following a review by the video assistant referee.

The Catalan giants will be replaced at the top of La Liga if Real Madrid win at home to Real Betis on Saturday night.

                    

What's Next

Barcelona host Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday before welcoming Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou in La Liga next Saturday. The following day, Levante face Athletic Bilbao in league play.

                         

