Frank Lampard: Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante to Miss Watford Game with Injuries

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has said Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley are out of Chelsea's Premier League visit to Watford on Saturday.

According to Andy Ha and Alan Smith of Football.London, the Blues manager confirmed Rudiger remains sidelined with a pelvic injury and that Kante and Barkley will not yet be risked as the midfielders work towards full fitness.

Rudiger had declared himself fit for the trip to Vicarage Road, but Lampard said there had been a "miscommunication":

"No, he's not fit. There was a miscommunication. He's seeing a consultant on Monday over an ongoing pelvic issue. We'll have to wait for the consultant appointment to see how long he'll be out. Himself and N'Golo carried over injuries from last season and it's been a domino effect. The players will be frustrated. Disappointing for me because I want to select them but it brings opportunities for other players. N'Golo is close, working with the team now."

The Germany international continues his recovery from a groin injury suffered against Wolverhampton Wanderers in mid-September.

Chelsea enter the match at Watford chasing their fifth consecutive victory in the league and could end the weekend in second place if Manchester City and Leicester City both lose to Southampton and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Lampard said he expects his team to push on before the next international break (November 16-17). He added that Watford are "wounded" and will offer a significant challenge.

The Blues hope to bounce back after being eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Manchester United on Wednesday with a 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea's league form has been impressive.

Christian Pulisic scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 league win at Burnley last Saturday, and the Blues could become a sleeper threat to Liverpool at the summit in the weeks ahead.