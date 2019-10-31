Nets' Kevin Durant Says He Doesn't Plan on Returning from Injury This Season

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant confirmed Thursday during an appearance on ESPN's First Take he plans to sit out the entire 2019-20 NBA season.

Durant, who suffered a ruptured Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals while with the Golden State Warriors, was pressed on the issue by Stephen A. Smith, but he stood firm with his plan to miss the entire campaign in order to complete his recovery.

Nets general manager Sean Marks previously told reporters in September the 10-time All-Star selection was expected to remain sidelined for the full season.

The 31-year-old University of Texas product had suffered a strained calf during the conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets and proceeded to miss the entire Western Conference Finals as the Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers.

Durant sat out the first four games of the Finals, but he returned in Game 5 with Golden State facing elimination. He played just 12 minutes before suffering the Achilles injury.

"I'm sure it had to play a part in it," Durant told Max Kellerman on First Take when asked whether he felt the injuries were related.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP joined the Nets as part of a blockbuster offseason that also featured the arrival of point guard Kyrie Irving, center DeAndre Jordan and forward Wilson Chandler.

A healthy Durant would have likely pushed Brooklyn into the championship conversation, especially while competing in the weaker Eastern Conference.

Instead, the Nets are staring down a potential transition year. The Nets are off to a sluggish 1-3 start, though that includes a pair of one-point losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

It appears any hope of Durant making a late-season return to bolster the team's playoff hopes can be ruled out.