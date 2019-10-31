Nets' Kevin Durant Says He Doesn't Plan on Returning from Injury This Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on October 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant confirmed Thursday during an appearance on ESPN's First Take he plans to sit out the entire 2019-20 NBA season.

Durant, who suffered a ruptured Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals while with the Golden State Warriors, was pressed on the issue by Stephen A. Smith, but he stood firm with his plan to miss the entire campaign in order to complete his recovery.

Nets general manager Sean Marks previously told reporters in September the 10-time All-Star selection was expected to remain sidelined for the full season.

The 31-year-old University of Texas product had suffered a strained calf during the conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets and proceeded to miss the entire Western Conference Finals as the Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers.

Durant sat out the first four games of the Finals, but he returned in Game 5 with Golden State facing elimination. He played just 12 minutes before suffering the Achilles injury.

"I'm sure it had to play a part in it," Durant told Max Kellerman on First Take when asked whether he felt the injuries were related.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP joined the Nets as part of a blockbuster offseason that also featured the arrival of point guard Kyrie Irving, center DeAndre Jordan and forward Wilson Chandler.

A healthy Durant would have likely pushed Brooklyn into the championship conversation, especially while competing in the weaker Eastern Conference.

Instead, the Nets are staring down a potential transition year. The Nets are off to a sluggish 1-3 start, though that includes a pair of one-point losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

It appears any hope of Durant making a late-season return to bolster the team's playoff hopes can be ruled out.

Related

    KAT or Embiid, Who Ya Got? 🥊

    NBA's 'best big man' conversation just got ugly

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KAT or Embiid, Who Ya Got? 🥊

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Warriors Trade Draymond?

    With Steph injured, it might be time to blow it up

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the Warriors Trade Draymond?

    Nekias Duncan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wolves Dispute Simmons' Role in Fight

    Timberwolves reject ref’s ruling Ben was trying to keep the peace, contend he put KAT in ‘dangerous choke hold’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wolves Dispute Simmons' Role in Fight

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Early Impressions of NBA Contenders

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Early Impressions of NBA Contenders

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report