EFL Cup Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Carabao Cup holders Manchester City will travel to Oxford United in the quarter-finals of this season's competition, while Premier League leaders Liverpool will visit Aston Villa.

Manchester United will host Colchester United in the last eight after they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to reach the League Cup quarters for a third time in four seasons.

Everton and Leicester City will clash in the other all-Premier League quarter-final. The Toffees beat Watford 2-0 at Goodison Park in the fourth round to advance, while the Foxes beat Burton Albion 3-1 away.

Jurgen Klopp's side advanced past Arsenal via penalty shootout after the two teams drew 5-5 at Anfield on Wednesday. Divock Origi struck in the fourth minute of injury time to force spot kicks, and academy product Curtis Jones converted the decisive penalty to win the shootout 5-4.

Liverpool want to reschedule their quarter-final—possibly to the week beginning January 6—due to their involvement in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, per the Guardian's Andy Hunter:

Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals

Oxford United vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Colchester United

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Leicester City

Matches scheduled to be played in the week beginning December 16.

Oxford United won their only League Cup in 1986, and the League One outfit have progressed past the fourth round of the competition for the first time since that title success.

League Two Colchester—currently ninth in the division, 75 places below Premier League leaders Liverpool—are the lowest-placed team remaining in the competition.

The U's will consider a trip to Old Trafford and a chance to upset the Red Devils as their final. Though, they have already beaten Tottenham in the tournament this year. The Red Devils have recently enjoyed a return to form following a rough patch:

Wednesday's 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge was United's third successive away victory. Of United's three defeats so far this season, only the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in September came at Old Trafford, a poor omen for Colchester's chances of an upset.

Oxford edged Sunderland 4-2 on penalties to register their best League Cup run in more than 30 years. They beat Millwall via the same shootout scoreline following a 2-2 draw in the second round before thrashing top-flight West Ham United 4-0.

This will be the second year in a row Oxford have met defending champions City in the tournament having lost 3-0 at home in the third round last term. Manager Karl Robinson will hope for a more positive outcome when he faces the Citizens two rounds later this time around.

The Telegraph's Matt Law noted Pep Guardiola's side—who beat Southampton 3-1 at home in the fourth round—have been somewhat fortunate with their cup draws over the past couple of campaigns:

The uncertainty over Liverpool's participation means Aston Villa could gain a bye into the next round should the Reds pull out.

Leicester will feature in the League Cup quarter-finals for a third successive year, but the Foxes haven't made it past this stage of the contest since they last lifted the crown in 2000.

Marco Silva's side are already scheduled to face Leicester at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Dec. 1. They'll look to deny Brendan Rodgers' side a semi-final berth when the two teams clash at Goodison Park, though Leicester triumphed 1-0 last time they travelled to face Everton in January.