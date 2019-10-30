Alex Bregman's Grandfather Died Hours Before Game 7 of World Series

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is playing with a heavy heart in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday.

He posted a family picture on his Instagram Stories that said "RIP tonight is for you" in reference to his grandfather on his mother's side, Joe DeOliveira.

Cameras also caught him talking to local Houston celebrity and Astros supporter James McIngvale before the contest, and he revealed his grandfather died earlier Wednesday.

"Well if you see her today, she's not doing really well," Bregman said when discussing his mother Jackie. "My grandpa died like two hours ago."

Fox's broadcast talked about the family photo as Bregman came to the plate in the third inning.

Bregman is one of the best young players in the league and already has three home runs in this World Series.