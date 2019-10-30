Alex Bregman's Grandfather Died Hours Before Game 7 of World Series

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2019

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman gets ready to hit before Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is playing with a heavy heart in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday.

He posted a family picture on his Instagram Stories that said "RIP tonight is for you" in reference to his grandfather on his mother's side, Joe DeOliveira.

Cameras also caught him talking to local Houston celebrity and Astros supporter James McIngvale before the contest, and he revealed his grandfather died earlier Wednesday.

"Well if you see her today, she's not doing really well," Bregman said when discussing his mother Jackie. "My grandpa died like two hours ago."

Fox's broadcast talked about the family photo as Bregman came to the plate in the third inning.

Bregman is one of the best young players in the league and already has three home runs in this World Series.

Related

    Who Should Be World Series MVP?

    Tap through to cast your vote 🗳️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Who Should Be World Series MVP?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Josh Hamilton Arrested, Accused of Injury to a Child

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Josh Hamilton Arrested, Accused of Injury to a Child

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Deshaun Watson to Rest Eye Injury, Skip Game 7 Pregame

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Deshaun Watson to Rest Eye Injury, Skip Game 7 Pregame

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Early FA Contract Predictions for Each Top Star

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Early FA Contract Predictions for Each Top Star

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report