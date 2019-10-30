EFL Cup Results 2019: Scores, Highlights from Wednesday's 4th-Round Fixtures

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2019 Carabao Cup after winning on Wednesday night.

United beat Chelsea thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Liverpool survived a 10-goal thriller with Arsenal, before winning 5-4 on penalties at Anfield when 18-year-old Curtis Jones scored the decisive spot-kick.

Villa made it through in less spectacular circumstances but still won some bragging rights after besting Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Midlands derby. Ahmed Elmohamady struck the winner at Villa Park against a Wolves side resting many first-teamers.

Wednesday Scores

Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties)

Aston Villa 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United

A game defined by spectacular goals came to life when Red Devils winger Daniel James drew Marcos Alonso into a clumsy challenge. Rashford sent Willy Caballero the wrong way in the Chelsea goal for a lead United deserved.

Chelsea's response was a powerful, buccaneering run from Batshuayi punctuated by an emphatic finish:

Belgian powerhouse Batshuayi doesn't always start for the Blues, but he usually delivers goals when he's given his chances:

Chelsea were in the ascendancy, but Rashford was in the mood to produce magic for United. The England international duly delivered when he arrowed a remarkable free-kick beyond Caballero in the 73rd minute.

It was an outstanding finish, but also the most fitting way to cap a complete performance from a player who has often struggled to lead the line this season:

United's bitter rivals Liverpool joined them in the draw after Shkodran Mustafi's mistake got the Anfield goal rush started. Lucas Torreira hit back for the Gunners, before Gabriel Martinelli continued his fast start to life with Arsenal by scoring twice.

A James Milner penalty and an Ainsley Maitland-Niles finish from close range made it 4-2 to the Gunners in the second half, before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi drew the Reds level.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery substituted Mesut Ozil, despite the influential playmaker producing a classy display to mark a rare appearance in the first team this season. Ozil's flair was missed, but Joe Willock's drive and shooting power from midfield put the Gunners back in front.

The Willock wonder strike deserved to win the game, but Origi cancelled it out four minutes into injury time. Neco Williams provided the cross to highlight a terrific debut, and Origi was in the right place to send this epic contest to penalties.

It was advantage Liverpool in the shootout after Dani Ceballos saw his effort saved. Jones, another of the Reds' academy products featuring on the night, was able to settle things soon after.

Things were less dramatic in Birmingham, even after Patrick Cutrone equalised Anwar El Ghazi's opener. Elmohamady decided the tie three minutes later to put Villa in the hat for Thursday's draw.