Nationals Win 2019 World Series: Highlights, Twitter Reaction to Celebration

Nationals Win 2019 World Series: Highlights, Twitter Reaction to CelebrationOctober 31, 2019
The Washington Nationals are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history after rallying late to defeat the Houston Astros in Game 7 on Wednesday.
As soon as the final out was recorded, the celebration was on at Minute Maid Park:
Though the game was played in Houston, many Washington fans were at Nationals Park in the nation's capital for the historic moment:
Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was able to catch up to Max Scherzer, who allowed just two runs in five innings in Game 7, amid the mayhem:
And then the Nationals were presented with the Commissioner's Trophy:
Anthony Rendon, who started Washington's rally with a solo home run in the top of the seventh, also shared his thoughts:
The celebration continued into the clubhouse:
In a year that began with the face of the franchise (Bryce Harper) joining a National League East rival (the Philadelphia Phillies), things did not look good early on in 2019 for Washington. It struggled out of the gate, going 19-31 in its first 50 games.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The Nationals are the 2nd team in MLB history to win the World Series after being at least 12 games below .500 during the regular season (1914 Braves). They are also the 1st team in MLB history to win 3 winner-take-all games in a single postseason. https://t.co/Y9lCONbLQR
According to MLB Stats, the team had a 0.1 percent chance of winning the World Series shortly after that point.
In the end, though, a star-studded rotation combined with a relentless lineup helped the Nationals not only save their season but also win the franchise's first-ever championship.
Gerrit Cole Gives Post-WS Interview as 'Representative of Myself'