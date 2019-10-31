Nationals Win 2019 World Series: Highlights, Twitter Reaction to Celebration

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Manager Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals hoists the Commissioners Trophy after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game Seven to win the 2019 World Series in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history after rallying late to defeat the Houston Astros in Game 7 on Wednesday.

As soon as the final out was recorded, the celebration was on at Minute Maid Park:

Though the game was played in Houston, many Washington fans were at Nationals Park in the nation's capital for the historic moment:

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was able to catch up to Max Scherzer, who allowed just two runs in five innings in Game 7, amid the mayhem:

And then the Nationals were presented with the Commissioner's Trophy:

Anthony Rendon, who started Washington's rally with a solo home run in the top of the seventh, also shared his thoughts:

The celebration continued into the clubhouse:

In a year that began with the face of the franchise (Bryce Harper) joining a National League East rival (the Philadelphia Phillies), things did not look good early on in 2019 for Washington. It struggled out of the gate, going 19-31 in its first 50 games.

According to MLB Stats, the team had a 0.1 percent chance of winning the World Series shortly after that point.

In the end, though, a star-studded rotation combined with a relentless lineup helped the Nationals not only save their season but also win the franchise's first-ever championship.

