Astros' AJ Hinch Says Alex Bregman's Bat Carry to 1st Base Was 'Unnecessary'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman carried his bat with him to first base after hitting a go-ahead home run in Tuesday night's Game 6 of the World Series, and while Astros manager AJ Hinch thought the gesture was "unnecessary," he doesn't want the controversy to carry into Game 7 against the Washington Nationals.

"It's just not how we do things and not something that was necessary," Hinch told reporters ahead of Wednesday night's Game 7. "It was an emotional reaction. I love the way he plays, and it doesn't diminish what he brings to the table, but it was unnecessary."

Hinch added: "After the game and into the night, I wanted to make sure he realized he's got to forgive himself before he moves on. We need to make sure it doesn't ruin [Game 7]. I don't want it to carry over."

The Astros and Nats were tied 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning when Bregman smashed a solo shot. The 25-year-old MVP candidate celebrated by holding on to his bat while trotting to first. Nationals left fielder Juan Soto mimicked Bregman when he hit a solo home run to give his team a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth:

After Washington won 7-2, Bregman apologized:

Bregman added that he deserved to be mocked.

According to MLB Stats, Bregman has tied Troy Glaus' 2002 record for most home runs and RBI by a third baseman in a World Series with three dingers and eight RBI.

The home run Bregman hit Tuesday also helped him join elite company:

If Bregman performs in Game 7 the way he has to this point, Houston could win its second championship in three years. Washington is seeking its first title.

Game 7 between the Nationals and Astros will begin at 8:08 p.m. ET from Houston's Minute Maid Park.