Kawhi Leonard's Load Management for Clippers vs. Jazz Complies with NBA Rules

Marco Garcia/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers received approval from the league office before deciding to rest Kawhi Leonard for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, according to Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

Though the game is on national television, the league ruled that resting the star player is "currently in compliance with the policy" and the team will not be fined.

Wednesday's off day is simply for load management but head coach Doc Rivers said Leonard will suit up Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

The two games represent the first back-to-back of the 2019-20 season for the Clippers and the only one until late November.

Still, the NBA has taken steps to ensure star players remain in the lineup as often as possible. In 2017, commissioner Adam Silver announced he could fine teams up to $100,000 for resting healthy players in high-profile games, such as those on national television.

A few years earlier, the Spurs were notably fined $250,000 for keeping their best players out for a nationally televised game.

However, Leonard showed firsthand last season the benefit of regular rest. Coming off an injury-filled 2017-18 season, the forward only played 60 games in 2018-19 while the Toronto Raptors kept him fresh for the playoffs. It undoubtedly paid off as Leonard lifted Toronto to an NBA title while winning the Finals MVP award.

The 28-year-old has been impressive to start his career in Los Angeles with 27 points and 7.5 assists per game, but the team could sacrifice a few regular-season games in order to achieve the ultimate goal of winning a title.

With pre-approval, the NBA appears willing to let this go as well.