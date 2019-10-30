MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Francisco Lindor to Dodgers, Corey Seager

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Now that we know with certainty the 2019 Major League Baseball season will end Wednesday night with Game 7 of the World Series, planning is going to begin in earnest for all 30 teams as they examine what directions to take for next season.

Free agency begins five days after the World Series ends, though the pace at which teams and players negotiate likely means it will be weeks before there is any movement in that regard.

The trade market appears to be where a lot of the significant action will occur this offseason. Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon will cash in on the open market, as will J.D. Martinez and Stephen Strasburg if they opt out of their deals.

But given the way teams are operating now, with an eye on the luxury tax and wanting to curtail major expenditures, trading for players under contract gives teams some semblance of financial control.

Examining a Lindor-to-Los Angeles Deal

Having one of the smartest and most forward-looking front offices often leads to the Los Angeles Dodgers being very creative with their roster construction.

It also helps that the Dodgers play in a market that makes it easier for them to spend big money on talent if they choose to, though they haven't really gone overboard in deals recently. Clayton Kershaw is owed $31 million in 2020 and 2021, but he only signed a three-year extension last offseason.

Given how smart the Dodgers are at managing their payroll, it makes perfect sense Francisco Lindor is reportedly on their trade radar this offseason.

Per MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, Los Angeles is "expected to pursue" the Cleveland Indians All-Star shortstop and is "more open-minded" to dipping into its prospect pool for a major deal this winter than in past years.

It's unclear at this point how motivated Cleveland will be to deal Lindor, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see it happen. He's projected to make $16.7 million in his second year of arbitration next season, per Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors.

Indians owner Paul Dolan infamously told The Athletic's Zack Meisel in March that the only way his team will start offering players deals worth $300 million "is when somebody else is doing $1 billion deals."

In other words, Dolan essentially confirmed three years ahead of time he will allow Lindor to walk as a free agent when he becomes eligible after the 2021 season. The Indians' best chance to maximize a return for their franchise player would likely be right now with two full seasons remaining before he hits the open market.

Looking at this from the Dodgers' perspective, it seems like an easy decision to at least call Cleveland about Lindor. He's been one of the best all-around players in MLB since debuting in 2015, has made four straight All-Star appearances and seems to embrace being an ambassador for his team and the sport in general.

Lindor's average season since the start of 2017 is a .278/.342/.514 slash line, 42 doubles, 34 home runs, 85 RBI, 21 stolen bases and 327 total bases.

If the Dodgers are able to secure a deal for Lindor, that could lead to a ripple effect of other moves by the reigning National League West champions.

Morosi noted Los Angeles' current starting shortstop, Corey Seager, could become a trade candidate. The Dodgers could opt to keep him by shifting him to third, with some combination of Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Gavin Lux playing on the right side of the infield.

While Morosi states Seager wouldn't necessarily end up going to Cleveland, it's not the worst idea for the Indians to pursue him as part of their return.

Given how cost conscious the Indians are at all times, Seager's projected $7.1 million 2020 arbitration salary by Dierkes. A savings of approximately $9.6 million from Lindor's estimated salary could allow Cleveland's front office to add more depth to an outfield that only has one surefire starter (Oscar Mercado).

Seager hasn't been as consistently great as Lindor throughout his career, but the 25-year-old won NL Rookie of the Year and finished third in NL MVP voting in 2016 and led the NL with 44 doubles last season in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Swapping in one great young shortstop for another young shortstop capable of greatness would be easy to sell for an Indians team that still has designs on competing for the playoffs.

Going back to the value of cost-controlled players, though, Cleveland's best bet to maximize a return for Lindor would be to look at the Dodgers' still-deep prospect pool.

Per MLB.com, Lux is Los Angeles' No. 1 prospect and the No. 2 overall prospect. Right-handed pitcher Dustin May (No. 32 overall prospect), catcher Keibert Ruiz (No. 33) and right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray (No. 75) could also be attractive to the Indians.

The Dodgers could be ready to make bold moves this offseason following another disappointing playoff exit. After reaching the World Series the previous two years, they were bounced by the Washington Nationals in the NLDS this year.

Since the Indians won't compete for any of the top free agents available, the best chance to replenish their roster and make a run at the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central is through trades.

Potentially dealing Lindor doesn't necessarily make Cleveland better for 2020, but it could help produce the franchise's next great core to remain relevant in a top-heavy American League.