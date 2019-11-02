Premier League Week 11 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

STRINGER/Getty Images

Over a quarter of the way into the 2019-20 Premier League season, Liverpool have established themselves as front-runners for the title.

They are six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who they play in Week 12 in a fixture that could define the campaign for both sides:

In Week 11, then, neither will want to slip up when Liverpool visit Aston Villa and City host Southampton on Saturday.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will hope to win back-to-back away games in the league for the first time since February when they kick off the weekend's proceedings at Bournemouth.

Week 11 Fixtures, Schedule, Picks

Saturday, November 2

Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester United: 12:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK)/NBCSN (U.S)

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Arsenal 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool: 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Manchester City 3-1 Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Sheffield United 0-0 Burnley: 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

West Ham United 2-0 Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Watford 1-3 Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK)/NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, November 3

Crystal Palace 0-3 Leicester City: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.)

Everton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.)

Live-streaming links: Sky Go, BT Sport App, NBC Sports App

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have been relentless so far this term.

They won their first eight games of the campaign, netted a late equaliser against Manchester United, and then bounced back from their first dropped points of the term with a 2-1 comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Villa have made a decent start to life back in the Premier League, earning three wins and two draws in their first 10 matches of the season.

But they go into the clash with Liverpool on the back of a 3-0 loss to City, and they will do well to escape without similar punishment on Saturday.

Villa were impressively resolute in keeping out the Sky Blues for 45 minutes last weekend, but Raheem Sterling's goal moments after the break eventually led to a comfortable day's work for Pep Guardiola's side.

Liverpool's attack is similarly difficult to keep quiet for an entire match, especially with Mohamed Salah expected to be fit after being substituted against Spurs:

The last time Liverpool visited Villa Park, they won 6-0 in the 2015-16 Premier League season.

Klopp will be looking for a similarly comprehensive result this time around to maintain his side's momentum heading into their clash with City.

The fixture list has not been kind to Southampton, who were defeated by a record-equalling margin last time out in the league by Leicester City before consecutive trips to the Etihad Stadium:

Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie ended in a 3-1 win for City, with Saints putting in a spirited second-half display that will likely have pleased manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Guardiola put out a weakened side for the midweek game, though, and the likes of David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson are likely to return for the Premier League clash.

A one-sided affair seems an inevitability at the Etihad, with Saints likely to set up to avoid another drubbing.