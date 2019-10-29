Lakers News: Kobe Bryant on Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins Injury Update, More

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The third time is supposed to be the charm, but for Dwight Howard, that may be one time too many.

This is Howard's second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, and so far, it's going very well.

Even Lakers legend Kobe Bryant agreed.



"I'm happy for him because sometimes we don't realize how much we love the game and miss the game until that window starts closing or it's closed," he told Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times. "Then you're like, 'Oh damn, I really miss playing the game. I want another opportunity to show what I can do.' Sometimes you don't know if that opportunity will ever come again.

"For him, I really believe he's appreciative of the opportunity, and I think he's going to make a hell of an impact because of the new appreciation he has for playing the game."

Howard is only three games into his second act, but he bookended his trio of outings with a breakout performance in the Lakers' 120-101 win over one of his former teams, the Charlotte Hornets.

In just 23 minutes, the 16-year veteran big poured in 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

"He was off the charts," head coach Frank Vogel told Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times.

Additionally, Howard went 8-of-8 from the floor while showcasing a surprising amount of athleticism. That extra bounce and the enthusiasm he displayed is proof that Howard is making the most of his chance.

"I'm grateful," Howard said. "I think myself and the fans have been through a lot together."

Howard's current role with the Lakers is very different from the first time around, when he was viewed as a game-changing player to pair alongside Bryant.

The duo didn't work out, and fans got to the point that they actually booed Howard.

The relationship with Bryant was contentious, too, which is why it's surprising that the five-time NBA champion has positive words for his former teammate:

"In all fairness, the second half of the season when I tore my Achilles, we had the best record in the league. We had to make things more contentious than I wanted to, but the object is to win. Unfortunately, I tore my Achilles and that sidetracked everything, but that second half of the season there wasn't a team in the Western Conference that wanted to play us when we were healthy.

"Maybe things would've been different with Dwight if we were healthy and had made a run. Who knows?"

For his part, though, Howard is in a much better space and is only interested in being a "star in his role" and helping L.A. win a championship.

"Whatever happened, how I used to play or think or act, that's not me anymore," Howard told Plaschke. "Everything I do is based off my actions. ... I don't want to talk about it, I just want to be about it."

Howard signed a one-year, non-guaranteed "summer contract" with the Lakers in August.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2004 draft will earn $14,490 each day he's on the roster as of Oct. 21.

DeMarcus Cousins Eyeing Early Return?

Atiba Jefferson/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins has had his share of unfortunate injuries recently, but the Lakers are not ready to give up on his return to action.

"We've not closed the door on that," Vogel told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "... We're going to be a wait-and-see. With these injuries that are long rehabs, you have to see and take it kind of month to month and see where he's at.

"But we've not closed the door on a possible return for him."

Cousins has been in rehab since having surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee back in August. He suffered the injury while playing in a pickup game in Las Vegas just one month after agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

The four-time All Star was expected to be out for the entire 2019-20 season.

With Cousins out, the Lakers scrambled to fill their void for a big man and signed Howard.

Cousins has not traveled with the team, but the Lakers are planning on having him join them on the road soon.

"Guys that are out for a prolonged time that aren't going to be in the rotation, we typically don't travel with," Vogel said. "But ... I don't think we've made the final decision on that yet."

The first-year coach's hesitation to write off the four-time All Star is in line with reports by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium last month that the team wants "to integrate Cousins back into the team's culture."

Cousins sustained his first major injury, a torn Achilles, in January 2018. Until that setback, he was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Lakers are hoping he can return to that form once healthy.

Alex Caruso's Earning His Minutes

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Vogel is still tinkering with his roster, especially when it comes to the Lakers' crowded backcourt.

Still, Alex Caruso is petitioning for minutes of his own with his impactful play.

The third-year point guard out of Texas A&M posted five points, two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes in Sunday's 120-101 win over Charlotte.

Caruso was a key spark off the bench in the second half, acting as a defibrillator on defense with his hustle.

He finished the game with a 17 plus-minus and showed that his inspired play against the Utah Jazz was no fluke.

Vogel had Caruso start the second half of Friday's game in Utah and was pleased with the result, telling Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

"At a point where I felt we could make a push and use a little spark, we threw him in there. And he produced. He played outstanding, particularly on the defensive end, but making plays offensively as well. He's a great two-way player, and he's creating good problems for me, because we've got a lot of other guys playing well too."

Despite not playing in the Lakers' season opener, Caruso has stayed ready and knows what's expected of him when his number is called. He told Christian Rivas of Silver Screen and Roll:

"I know what my role is, especially when guys like LeBron and AD are on the court: come in, play really good defense. I mean, that's probably what I'm best at: Just being a really good team defender and spacing the floor and creating advantages for them on offense.

"I just try to do that to the best of my ability and I think I did pretty well today."

Maurice Bobb covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow Maurice on Twitter, @ReeseReport.