Naby Keita Says Jurgen Klopp Has No 'Favourites'; Talks Liverpool Title Race

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has dismissed the suggestion that manager Jurgen Klopp has "favourites" and said he needs to perform to a higher level to earn a regular place in the team.

Keita arrived at the Reds last summer from RB Leipzig amid much excitement. The Guinea international had built a reputation as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga and was signed for a then-club-record £48 million.

However, since moving to Merseyside the 24-year-old has been unable to establish himself in the Liverpool team, with a number of injury issues and inconsistency seeing him fall out of favour. The Reds No. 8 is expected to feature in Wednesday's EFL Cup clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

Speaking about the manager, Keita said he doesn't think Klopp gives any players preferential treatment, per Husmukh Kerai of Sky Sports.

"I don't think he has any particular favourites or he has picked anyone out for a special mention. He communicates very freely and openly with all the players," said Keita. "He likes to laugh and joke around, he has a very light relationship with all the players."

The midfielder was also asked if he thought Sadio Mane was the manager's favourite and joked: "If I can get to the level of Mo [Salah] and Sadio maybe I will be his favourite one day."

Here is more of what Keita had to say:

Keita has shown glimpses of quality in his time at Anfield, and he will be desperate to get in the side on a regular basis.

At his best for Leipzig, he was a force in midfield. Keita was a competent ball-winner and able to surge through the phases of the field when he did win possession back.

However, his injury issues have seen him fall down the pecking order at Anfield. Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian noted the team have a lot of quality to call on in midfield:

After shining in a substitute appearance off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United, Keita was excellent for Liverpool in the recent 4-1 win over Genk in the UEFA Champions League:

The midfielder was also asked about the team's title ambitions and their upcoming clash with Manchester City, who Liverpool lead by six points, on November 10.

"You can't say this one or that one is going to be the decisive moment because the next one is always the most important game," he said. "Only after that can we prepare for Manchester City. You could say that the same objective is shared by all the clubs in the Premier league, we are among those."

Keita will be hoping to be involved in that encounter. If he's going to be, it's vital he seizes his opportunities in the cup competitions, starting with the showdown with the Gunners on Wednesday.