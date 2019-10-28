Eagles Trade Rumors: PHI 'Taking a Shot' at Darius Slay Ahead of Deadline

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are still looking for cornerback help ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline and could have their eyes on Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

"They're taking a shot at Darius Slay of the Lions, but the price tag on Slay is very, very high," ESPN's Chris Mortensen said Monday on SportsCenter.

Mortensen noted Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris might be a "more realistic" option, but he said the Eagles are going to be "aggressive" after Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles are 4-4 after Week 8, just behind the 4-3 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

While the team remains a playoff contender, the secondary has been a major issue all season with 256.1 passing yards allowed per game. Four of the Eagles' eight opponents have thrown for more than 300 yards against them, while only four other teams in the NFL have allowed more passing touchdowns than Philadelphia's 16.

The secondary got a major boost in Week 8 with cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby returning to the field after missing time due to injuries, but this isn't a new problem for the Eagles. They ranked 30th in the NFL against the pass in 2018.

It's clear the Eagles could use a shutdown cornerback to help solidify what could be an elite defense.

Slay would fit that description. He has earned two straight Pro Bowl selections, plus a spot on the All-Pro first team in 2017 when he had an NFL-best eight interceptions.

The Lions also showed they are open for business after trading safety Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Considering the Eagles reportedly offered a first- and second-round pick for Jalen Ramsey before the Jacksonville Jaguars sent him to the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, they could stay aggressive for another top cornerback in Slay.