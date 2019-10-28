Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on Oct. 28

TF-Images/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has cut the distance in the race to win this season's European Golden Shoe after he scored to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Lewandowski maintained his record of scoring in every Bundesliga match so far this season and is closer than ever to toppling Flora Tallinn's Erik Sorga from the top of the Golden Shoe standings.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy powered his way into Europe's top 10 scorers after netting a hat-trick during Leicester City's 9-0 demolition of Southampton on Friday, taking him up to nine goals in the Premier League.

He sits level on points with Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Haaland, who also entered the top 10 after he grabbed his 12th league goal of the 2019-20 campaign in a dramatic 3-2 win against rivals Rapid Vienna.

Standings

1. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 28 x 1.0 = 28.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 13 x 2.0 = 26.0

T3. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

T3. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

T3. Kamil Wilczek, Brondby: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

6. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 10 x 2.0 = 20.0

T7. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg: 12 x 1.5 = 18.0



T7. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 9 x 2.0 = 18.0

T7. Vitaliy Kvashuk, FK Gomel: 12 x 1.5 = 18.0

T7. Mohamed Buya Turay, Djugardens: 12 x 1.5 = 18.0

Rules: UEFA assigns each European league a difficulty rating between one and two. The total amount of league goals for each player will be multiplied by their respective difficulty rating to reach a final score.

For example, Erik Sorga's 28 goals are worth 28 points, as they have been scored in the Estonian league and assigned the lowest difficulty. Robert Lewandowski's 13 goals are equal to 26 points because they were scored in the more difficult Bundesliga.

Most people familiar with Lewandowski's work won't be surprised the Pole leads the Bundesliga scoring ranks by a wide margin already—his tally of 13 goals is at least seven more than any other player in the division.

The 31-year-old doubled Bayern's lead over Union on Saturday to help Die Roten seal a win following two league outings without one, keeping them within one point of leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, via BT Sport (UK viewers only):

Lewandowski has only scored once in each of his last four league games—he netted five in his first two league appearances this term—but he remains a clear step ahead of Germany's other top scorers:

By scoring on Saturday, the Bayern talisman became the first player in Bundesliga history to score in his first nine matches of a campaign, per BBC Sport.

He's on the cusp of wresting the Golden Shoe lead from 20-year-old Estonian ace Sorga, who has scored 28 in 32 league games this season (42 times in 37 games across all competitions).

The 2019 Meistriliiga—the top flight of Estonian league football—comes to a close on November 9, whereas most of Europe's major leagues began in August and will run until May 2020.

Another potent force who could threaten the leaders is Leicester hero Vardy, who was one of two Foxes to score a hat-trick in their trip to St. Mary's Stadium on Friday (Ayoze Perez being the other), via Sky Sports (UK only):

Vardy made the most of the trip south and moved to the top of the Premier League pile following his three-goal haul, per Squawka:

The Englishman has been in firing form since Rodgers took over at the King Power Stadium and has 19 goals in 21 games under the former Liverpool manager.

Salzburg striker Haaland scored his first league goal in six weeks to help the club sink Rapid Vienna at home on Sunday, keeping the Austrian Bundesliga leaders three points ahead at the summit.

The Norwegian striker has 12 goals in 10 league appearances this term, and he has also exploded on to the UEFA Champions League stage this season, per OptaJoe:

There's little doubt Haaland will be a contender in future Golden Shoe contests, but the 19-year-old isn't waiting on a move to one of Europe's giants to enter his name into the race.