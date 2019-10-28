EFL Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 4th-Round Fixtures

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The fourth round of the 2019 Carabao Cup takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with England's top clubs chasing the silverware on offer.

Holders Manchester City will host Southampton on Tuesday, but the mouthwatering ties coming the following day.

Liverpool clash with Arsenal at Anfield on Wednesday, while Manchester United travel to Chelsea in search of a place in the last eight.

EFL Cup Fourth Round

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Burton Albion vs. Leicester City: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Crawley Town vs. Colchester United: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Everton vs. Watford: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Manchester City vs. Southampton: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Oxford United vs. Sunderland: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wednesday, Oct 30

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), ESPN+ (USA)

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+ (USA)

Chelsea vs. Manchester United: 8:05 p.m. GMT, 4:05 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), ESPN+ (USA)

Games will streamed on ESPN+ in the USA. Liverpool vs. Arsenal and Chelsea vs. Manchester United will be streamed on Sky Go in the UK.

Odds

Burton 15-2, Leicester 2-5, draw 43-10

Crawley 7-4, Colchester 17-10, draw 7-4

Everton 4-5, Watford 4-1, draw 14-5

Manchester City 2-17, Southampton 33-1, draw 10-1

Oxford 17-10, Sunderland 16-9, draw 29-11

Liverpool 13-16, Arsenal 7-2, draw 31-10

Villa 13-10, Wolves 44-19, draw 53-21

Chelsea 1-1, United 3-1, draw 27-10

Odds via Oddschecker.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Manchester City's unique achievement of winning England's three major trophies last season will be difficult for Pep Guardiola to repeat, but the Sky Blues have been separated from the top clubs remaining in the League Cup.

City welcome a Southampton side that were left dumbfounded by their 9-0 Premier League defeat at home to Leicester City on Friday, and Ralph Hasenhuttl's team must now face one of the best sides in the world.

Thankfully for Saints, the Premier League champions are likely to rotate their options for the match, but City usually have a wealth of talent in reserve. Guardiola has had to mix and match his defenders recently after a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte, and his defensive options have dwindled.

Meanwhile, the major contests of the fourth round are on Wednesday, and Arsenal, Chelsea and United will all view the League Cup as a realistic way of winning a trophy this season.

Leila Coker/Associated Press

The Gunners have maintained a perfect record in the UEFA Europa League, but their inconsistencies have damaged their league form.

They have been at their best when they have rotated their starting XI, and with Liverpool expected to do the same on Wednesday, Unai Emery's team could cause a shock at Anfield.

However, Arsenal have conceded five goals in their last three in all competitions, and if their defensive frailties follow them to Merseyside, the Reds have the firepower to make it an easy night.

Chelsea and United meet after playing each other on the first day of the season, when the Red Devils defeated the Blues 4-0 at Old Trafford.

However, the result was not a marker of the form that lay ahead, and United have struggled for victories since beating Frank Lampard's side.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea have been forced to play their youth prospects this season due to a transfer ban, but the team has been full of vitality and endeavour.

A 4-2 Premier League win at Burnley on Saturday underlined Chelsea's growing confidence, and Christian Pulisic bagged a hat-trick in the game, with support from rising England stars Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

United had failed to post a Premier League win on the road since February, but they broke their duck with a 3-1 victory at Norwich City on Sunday.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

The Red Devils showed some vintage form during the encounter, allowing their attack to run the game from the front, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could repeat those tactics at Stamford Bridge.

Striker Mason Greenwood will be keen for minutes for United, and the 18-year-old could feature on Wednesday.