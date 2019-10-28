Manchester City vs. Southampton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for 2019 EFL League

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City and Southampton will have their first meeting of the week on Tuesday when they face each other in a Carabao Cup clash just four days before their Premier League match.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) have named the Citizens as huge 1-8 favourites, while Saints carry odds of 14-1. A draw (after 90 minutes) comes in at 8-1.

American viewers can tune in via ESPN+, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. GMT/1:45 p.m. ET.

These two upcoming matches have the potential to deliver plenty of goals, with two teams in drastically different form.

City have scored eight in their last two matches combined, beating Atalanta 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League and Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League. The Sky Blues have scored a remarkable 32 goals in 10 matches, and in Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, they field two of the competition's top five scorers.

In contrast, Southampton let in nine goals against Leicester City at home on Friday night, a Premier League record:

In all likelihood, both teams will rest some of their top players for the league encounter, and this cup tie will feature plenty of backups and youngsters.

City will be without star midfielder-turned-defender Fernandinho after his red card against Villa. Per sports writer Ben Crellin, his straight red card means his suspension will carry over to the Carabao Cup, rather than being served in the Premier League:

Rising star Eric Garcia, 18, could start in his place, handing him a major opportunity to stake a claim for a bigger role.

Southampton haven't won a Premier League match since September and can't afford the luxury of focusing on cup competitions while they battle against relegation.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl likely would have made changes to the team that conceded nine goals against Leicester regardless, and he could well rotate nearly all of his starters on Tuesday.

According to the Telegraph's Sam Wallace, he still has the backing of the club board:

Moussa Djenepo could return for Saints after missing several weeks with a leg injury, while Kevin Danso was one of the few bright spots against Leicester after coming on as a substitute and should be in line for a start.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Southampton