World Series 2019: Odds and Prop Bets Info for Astros vs. Nationals Game 5

The World Series is tied 2-2, but the Houston Astros have momentum over the Washington Nationals after back-to-back road wins. Still, both teams have a chance to take control of the series in Sunday's Game 5.

Each team is sending their Game 1 starter back to the mound with Gerrit Cole taking on Max Scherzer, which ended with a 5-4 Nationals win in Houston last time around. Of course, neither pitcher was as sharp as we've seen in the past in what ended up being a relatively high-scoring battle.

Will we see a return to dominance from these two aces or will the offenses continue to light it up in Game 5? Here is a full rundown of betting odds heading into Sunday's battle at Nationals Park.

Note: All betting information courtesy of Caesars Casino.

Game 5 Odds/Props

Moneyline: Astros (-149), Nationals (+139)

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (+115), Nationals +1.5 (-135)

There is a major shift in odds for giving up one run, especially considering only one of four games this series has been decided by one run. In fact, the Astros have only played two one-run games all postseason while the Nationals have played two.

If you think the Astros are going to win, you can get a lot of value by giving up the 1.5 runs.

This is also a good pick considering what Cole has done this season. Until Game 1, the Astros starter hadn't lost since April 25 and had been lights out in the postseason with just one earned run allowed in 22.2 innings.

The Nationals got to him for five runs in seven innings, but it's more likely this was a fluke rather than forgetting how to pitch. In what could be his last start of the season, the 29-year-old is ready to roll.

"I hope I go home with nothing left in the tank," Cole said Saturday, per Julia Morales of AT&T Sportsnet.

Look for Cole to make his mark on the series Sunday.

Total Runs: Over 7 (-105), Under 7 (-115)

As good as Cole has been this year, it's important not to count out Scherzer.

The Nationals starter is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in the postseason with 34 strikeouts in 25 innings. He struggled with his command in Game 1 but still managed to last five innings with two runs allowed.

If he is that good when he's off, just wait until we can see what happens when he's on.

Scherzer has been one of the top pitchers in baseball over the past few years with three Cy Young awards in six seasons, always finishing in the top five of voting during this stretch. He could find a lot of success against the Astros' right-hand heavy lineup.

Houston is still the favorite, but don't expect a lot of runs in this game, especially early.

1st Five Innings Money Line: Astros (-145), Nationals (+125)

This is the best for those who have faith in Scherzer but not the Nationals bullpen.

Washington has masked some of its bullpen deficiencies during the playoffs by using starters in relief but the unit still has a 4.71 ERA in the postseason. This comes after ranking dead last in baseball with a 5.66 ERA during the regular season.

Fernando Rodney was the face of the struggles in Game 4, but the truth is there are few reliable players available in relief.

This bet allows you to have faith in the Nationals offense against Cole for the second time while expecting Scherzer to be his usual dominant self. However, you won't have to trust Tanner Rainey or Wander Suero if it comes to that.

World Series Winner: Astros (-220), Nationals (+180)

There is no denying Houston has momentum in this series, but the Nationals have showed all year and throughout the postseason that you shouldn't give up on this squad.

The Nationals have nearly 2-1 odds to win the series despite being tied at 2-2 with Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg coming up in the next two games. They've already won two games in Houston and have six straight road victories going into Game 6.

If you're looking for value, it doesn't get much better than taking Washington to bounce back from its recent struggles and win the whole series.