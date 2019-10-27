Premier League Table: Final Week 10 2019 Standings, Results and Week 11 Fixtures

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool reopened a six-point gap at the top of the Premier League on Sunday after a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United boosted morale with a convincing 3-1 victory at Norwich City.

Arsenal blew a two-goal lead at home to Crystal Palace, with the visitors earning a 2-2 draw.

Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers drew 1-1 at St James' Park. Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles scored a 37th-minute lead before Jonny Otto claimed an equaliser with 16 minutes remaining.

Week 11 Fixtures

Saturday, Nov. 2

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 8:30 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Wolves: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Norwich: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET

Sheffield United vs. Burnley: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET

West Ham United vs. Newcastle: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 3

Palace vs. Leicester City: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET

Everton vs. Spurs: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET

Premier League Table



Sunday Recap

Spurs gave Liverpool an early fright when they opened the scoring at Anfield in the first minute of play.

Harry Kane's 46-second effort stunned the hosts, but the Reds were triggered into action as they chased an equaliser.

Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was in inspired form, resisting Jurgen Klopp's attack, and the north London side held the lead at half-time.

Liverpool earned their equaliser six minutes into the second half. Captain Jordan Henderson was the goalscoring hero, setting his team up to chase victory.

The winner came after Sadio Mane was fouled by Serge Aurier, and Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

United won a Premier League away game for the first time since February as they put Norwich to the sword.

The Red Devils gave an impressive attacking display, and Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James were in top form.

Scott McTominay expertly finished to give the visitors a 21st-minute lead before Rashford missed a penalty for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. The spot-kick was awarded by the video assistant referee, which decided Ben Godfrey had fouled James after the referee played on.

Rashford immediately made up for his mistake by making it 2-0 after combining with James.

A second penalty was given by VAR after Todd Cantwell was penalised for handball, but Norwich 'keeper Tim Krul pulled off a second save, this time from Martial a minute before the interval.

United completed the win with 17 minutes on the clock. Martial and Rashford led a breakaway, and the Frenchman dinked the ball over Krul to make it 3-0.

There was just enough time for the hosts to earn a consolation through Onel Hernandez's goal.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal scored twice in the opening nine minutes against Palace, but the Gunners allowed the visitors back into the encounter.

Defensive confusing from the Eagles during two corners within quick succession allowed Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz to find the back of the net.

Wilfried Zaha was handed a yellow card for simulation after 32 minutes, but VAR judged Calum Chambers had fouled the winger in the box, reversing the initial call and awarding Palace a penalty.

Luka Milivojevic made it 2-1 from the spot, and Jordan Ayew completed the comeback for the Eagles seven minutes into the second half.

Arsenal believed they had won the match late in the day, but Sokratis' goal was ruled out by VAR for an earlier foul.