Eden Hazard: Following 'Historic' Cristiano Ronaldo as Madrid No. 7 'Isn't Easy'

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has said it is "not easy" to follow in the footsteps of the club's former No. 7 Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard joined Los Blancos in the summer from Chelsea, having earned a reputation as one of the best players in the Premier League.

While he's shown flashes of his world-class talent in the early weeks of his Madrid career, as yet he's been unable to regularly reach the standards he set for the Blues. He's only netted one goal for his new club in the 2019-20 season.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV (h/t Marca), Hazard said it's a challenge to wear such an iconic jersey. "Taking this shirt after Cristiano isn't easy, he's historic," he said.

Ronaldo was one of Madrid's best-ever players and enjoyed nine fruitful years at the club. The Portuguese became Los Blancos' all-time top scorer and won four UEFA Champions League titles before he left to join Juventus in the summer of 2018.

While Hazard isn't the first player to wear the No. 7 since Ronaldo left—Mariano Diaz took the number in the 2018-19 season—he is the man many Madridistas hoped would fill the creative and goalscoring void left by the departure of the former Manchester United man.

Hazard's start to life at his new club has been blemished by injury issues, and that's been reflected in his scratchy form. However, he did brilliantly set up Toni Kroos' goal in the 1-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League recently:

In that game, Hazard was able to create chances and get into some goalscoring positions himself. Spanish football writer Andy West said it was a strong performance from the Madrid star:

Lucas Navarrete of Managing Madrid said the Belgium international needs to be more clinical with his opportunities:

Despite his slow start to life at Los Blancos, there's a sense of inevitability that Hazard will come good for the team, given his talent.

In the same interview, the Belgium international said he expects Madrid to challenge for everything come the end of the campaign.

"We're going to give our all to win everything. We have to lift a trophy," he continued. "I know the Champions League is important. I'm here to win it, it's important for everyone and myself included. I'm at the best club in the world and I hope to give my best."

Hazard will no doubt grow into the No. 7 jersey at Real Madrid as he builds fitness and becomes better acclimatised with his team-mates. The fact a player of his calibre and experience feels the pressure of the shirt is indicative of just how impressive it was that Ronaldo was able to consistently excel while wearing it.