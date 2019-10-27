World Series 2019 TV Schedule and Live Stream for Astros vs. Nationals Game 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The away team has dominated the 2019 edition of the Fall Classic.

The Washington Nationals stunned the Houston Astros by winning the first two games of the World Series in Houston, setting up the possibility of finishing off the Astros in Washington D.C. But the Astros had other ideas, evening up the series with two wins of their own while guaranteeing that the series returns to Texas.

That sets up a crucial Game 5 at Nationals Park. Win and the Nationals only need to win once in Houston. Lose and they face the Herculean task of beating the Astros two more times in their home digs. It's an enormous game, and below you'll find all the information you need to make sure you don't miss the spectacle, including the viewing information and a preview of the contest.

Preview

Are you ready for a pitching duel?

Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer will reprise their Game 1 matchup that saw the Nationals ace prevail. But don't count out Cole winning the rematch—between May 27 to Oct. 15 he went a stunning 19-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 25 starts. Washington may have solved him in Game 1, but Cole has been so good this season it's hard to imagine him throwing two clunkers in a row.

Don't count out the Astros doing better than the five hits and two runs they managed against Scherzer in Game 1, either. Houston posted four runs on New York Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka in Game 4 of the ALCS after managing just one hit against him and getting shut out in Game 1.

And as Andy McCullough of The Athletic noted, "The Astros will get a second look at Scherzer in Game 5, and they excel when receiving repeated viewings of opposing pitchers. Dave Martinez will not have Patrick Corbin available in relief on Sunday, as he did in Game 1. The time for Washington to feel comfortable has ended."

The Astros have also forced Washington to rely on their bullpen the past two games, chasing Anibal Sanchez from Game 3 after 5.1 innings and Corbin from Game 4 after six innings. The Nationals are going to need Scherzer to go deep into this contest to alleviate some pressure on those relievers.

But the biggest question will be whether a Washington offense that scored 17 runs in the first two games but has gone cold since, with just one run in each of the past two games, will reemerge.

Doing so against a starting pitcher of Cole's pedigree will be no easy task. But the game plan for victory is simple for Washington—get to Cole early, force him from the game and and get to an Astros bullpen that has pitched 8.1 innings the past two days.

Of course, given the quality of both Cole and Scherzer, it's also possible that the two dig in for a good old-fashioned pitching duel. For as dangerous as the Astros are with a second look at an opposing starter, Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young winner for a reason. And he's been absolutely brilliant this postseason, going 3-0 in four starts (five total appearances) with a 2.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Washington will need his A-game on Sunday evening, with all of the momentum residing in the away team's dugout at the moment. But as the old cliche goes, momentum is the next day's starting pitcher. With a vintage performance, Scherzer could put the Nats just one game away from a title.

Anything less, and it's hard to imagine the Astros failing to claim their second title in the past three years.