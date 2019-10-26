Kemba Walker: Knicks Were 'Definitely' Considered Before Signing with Celtics

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2019

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 25: Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors on October 25, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Kemba Walker had a chance to play close to home by signing with the New York Knicks as a free agent this past offseason, but he felt the Boston Celtics were a "better fit."  

"It was [a consideration]. It was. They were definitely one of the teams I was looking at in free agency," Walker said before Saturday's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy. "But I picked Boston. I just felt it was a better fit for me."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Isaiah Thomas: 'Disrespectful' Carmelo Anthony, JR Smith Among Unsigned Vets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Isaiah Thomas: 'Disrespectful' Carmelo Anthony, JR Smith Among Unsigned Vets

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Lakers Should Listen to Chuck’s Advice on LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Lakers Should Listen to Chuck’s Advice on LeBron

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    'About Time': Kemba Finds Form Late to Lift Celtics

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    'About Time': Kemba Finds Form Late to Lift Celtics

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Celtics Hold Off Raptors in Home Opener

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Celtics Hold Off Raptors in Home Opener

    Josue Pavon
    via CLNS Media