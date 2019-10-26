Kemba Walker: Knicks Were 'Definitely' Considered Before Signing with Celtics

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Kemba Walker had a chance to play close to home by signing with the New York Knicks as a free agent this past offseason, but he felt the Boston Celtics were a "better fit."

"It was [a consideration]. It was. They were definitely one of the teams I was looking at in free agency," Walker said before Saturday's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy. "But I picked Boston. I just felt it was a better fit for me."

