Unai Emery: Benching Mesut Ozil Approved by Arsenal Executives

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said his decision to bench Mesut Ozil is part of a strategy that has been approved by Gunners executives.

Ozil is Arsenal's highest earner but has made only one start this season, and Emery has offered his response when asked if he feels under "any pressure" from the club's hierarchy to start the German, per Sam Dean at the Daily Telegraph:

"Here we have one agreed strategy as a club and a team. Because the most important thing is the club, the team and finding a performance. Previously we were all speaking between us to take that decision. I know all the supporters want to know something [more] but now is not the moment."

Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's last five games in a row and has not featured since the club's 5-0 EFL Cup win over Nottingham Forest in September:

Emery spoke about his decision to bench the World Cup winner at the start of October:

Sports reporter Simon Collings said Emery's decision to leave Ozil out of Thursday's UEFA Europa League squad to face Vitoria Guimaraes could signal the end of the German's Arsenal career:

Yet Ozil has told The Athletic's David Ornstein (h/t Goal's Stephen Crawford) that he plans to see out his contact that runs until 2021 and added, "You can go through difficult times, like this, but that is no reason to run away and I'm not going to."

The German's lack of game time has seen him linked with a move away from Arsenal. The 31-year-old is wanted by Major League Soccer clubs D.C. United, LA Galaxy and Inter Miami, according to Neil Fissler at the Express.

Turkish newspaper Fotomac (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaaslan at Sport Witness) has reported that Fenerbahce are hopeful of securing a loan deal that would see Ozil join the club in January.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has said Ozil could be a good option for the struggling Red Devils, as shown by Goal:

Emery has come under scrutiny for his decision to leave out Ozil, particularly as the club have often lacked the creativity in midfield that the German is able to provide.

Mark Mann-Bryans at the Press Association noted how supporters have reacted to the battle between Emery and Ozil:

Arsenal's next Premier League fixture is at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, and it is likely Emery will overlook Ozil once again. The Eagles beat Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates last season and will leapfrog the Gunners in the table with another win.