MLB Rumors: Nationals' Tim Bogar a 'Strong Contender' for Mets Manager Job

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: First base coach Tim Bogar #24 of the Washington Nationals in position during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on September 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals first-base coach Tim Bogar is reportedly a "strong contender" for the New York Mets' vacant managerial role.

According to SNY's Andy Martino on Friday, Bogar has interviewed well and is considered to be among the finalists for the job.

Martino noted that New York Yankees adviser Carlos Beltran, ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton and Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas are also still in the running.

                

