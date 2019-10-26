MLB Rumors: Nationals' Tim Bogar a 'Strong Contender' for Mets Manager Job

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals first-base coach Tim Bogar is reportedly a "strong contender" for the New York Mets' vacant managerial role.

According to SNY's Andy Martino on Friday, Bogar has interviewed well and is considered to be among the finalists for the job.

Martino noted that New York Yankees adviser Carlos Beltran, ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton and Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas are also still in the running.

